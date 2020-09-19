RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on his high court pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
US Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

September 19, 2020, 7:24 PM

Saturday
At Winged Foot Golf Club
Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70
Third Round
Par out 443 444 345-35
Matthew Wolff 343 343 244-30
Bryson DeChambeau 553 444 245-36
Louis Oosthuizen 443 434 345-34

___

Par in 345 344 444-35-70—210
Matthew Wolff 345 344 543-35-65—205
Bryson DeChambeau 345 344 335-34-70—207
Louis Oosthuizen 435 334 534-34-69—209

