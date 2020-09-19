US Open Leaders Cards

Saturday At Winged Foot Golf Club Mamaroneck, N.Y. Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70 Third Round Par out 443 444 345-35 Matthew…

Saturday At Winged Foot Golf Club Mamaroneck, N.Y. Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70 Third Round Par out 443 444 345-35 Matthew Wolff 343 343 244-30 Bryson DeChambeau 553 444 245-36 Louis Oosthuizen 443 434 345-34

Par in 345 344 444-35-70—210 Matthew Wolff 345 344 543-35-65—205 Bryson DeChambeau 345 344 335-34-70—207 Louis Oosthuizen 435 334 534-34-69—209

