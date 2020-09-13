US Open Glance: Thiem rallies to win in 5th-set tiebreaker

NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open’s final day: Dominic Thiem won his first major title…

NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open’s final day:

Dominic Thiem won his first major title by rallying from two sets down to outlast Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

It was the first fifth-set tiebreaker at the U.S. Open and the first time the champion dropped the first two sets in the final since Pancho Gonzalez did it against Ted Schroeder in 1949 at an event then known as the U.S. Championships and held in Forest Hills.

Thiem had lost in his three previous Grand Slam finals. Zverev was playing in his first.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius).

SUNDAY’S MEN’S FINAL

No. 2 Dominic Thiem beat No. 5 Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

STAT OF THE DAY

27 — Age of Dominic Thiem, making him the youngest Grand Slam champion since Marin Cilic was 25 when he won the 2014 U.S. Open and the first born in the 1990s.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I hope that everybody, my family, especially my grandparents, made it well through the match. It was not easy for them for sure.” — Thiem.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.