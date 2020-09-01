US Open Glance: Osaka to unveil new mask in 2nd-round match

NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open: LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY Naomi Osaka wore a mask with…

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Naomi Osaka wore a mask with the name of Breonna Taylor to her first-round match. She has six more with the names of Black people shot by police, and will wear a new one for her second-round match against Camila Giorgi.

The fourth-seeded Osaka has taken a leading role in her sport in advocating for racial justice. She prompted a one-day pause in play at the Western & Southern Open last week as a way of showing solidarity for the movement.

Osaka was hoping someone else would take the lead in tennis but decided to step up — even though she’s more of a follower — and take a stand that has continued into the U.S. Open. She brought seven masks, one for each round, with the names of Black people killed by police.

“For me, just spreading awareness,” she said. “I feel like the more people know the story, then the more interesting or interested they’ll become in it.”

Also Wednesday, top-seeded Novak Djokovic tries to improve to 25-0 in 2020 and take another step closer to an 18th Grand Slam title. He’ll play Kyle Edmund. Djokovic had a troublesome neck and stomach problems last week during the Western & Southern Open, but won his first match Monday in straight sets.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) with a chance of rain late, especially morning and early afternoon.

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).

TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s first round: No. 2 Dominic Thiem beat Jaume Munar 7-6 (6), 6-3; Andy Murray beat Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4; Andrey Kuznetsov beat Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5 (6), 6-2; Sumit Nagal beat Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Women’s first round: No. 3 Serena Williams beat Kristie Ahn 7-5, 6-3; No. 7 Madison Keys beat Timea Babos 6-1, 6-1; No. 9 Johanna Konta beat Heather Watson 7-6 (7), 6-1; No. 10 Garbine Muguruza beat Nao Hibino 6-4, 6-4; No. 16 Elise Mertens beat Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

2 years, 7 months — Time away from tennis for Andrey Kuznetsov because of a hip injury. The Russian returned and beat Sam Querrey in three sets for his first first tour-level win since 2017. He’s the first unranked player to win a Grand Slam match since Nicolas Kiefer at Wimbledon in 2007.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“They have (a cold tub) in the locker room and they said it’s for emergencies. For me, this is an emergency right now. My body hurts.” 33-year-old Andy Murray after his 4-hour, 39-minute match.

