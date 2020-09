US Open exempt players

The Associated Press

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — The 144-man field for the 120th U.S. Open, scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf…

Listen now to WTOP News

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — The 144-man field for the 120th U.S. Open, scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club. Players listed only in the first category for which they are elegible. (a-amateur):

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (10 years): Gary Woodland, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell.

TOP 10 AND TIES FROM 2019 U.S. OPEN: Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen, Chesson Hadley.

U.S. SENIOR OPEN CHAMPION: Steve Stricker.

U.S. AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Andy Ogletree.

U.S. AMATEUR RUNNER-UP (if still amateur): a-John Augenstein.

U.S. JUNIOR AMATEUR CHAMPION (if still amateur): a-Preston Summerhays.

U.S. MID-AMATEUR CHAMPION (if still amateur): a-Lukas Michel.

MASTERS CHAMPIONS (5 years): Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett.

PGA CHAMPIONS (5 years): Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (5 years): Shane Lowry, Henrik Stenson, Zach Johnson.

2019 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD: Paul Casey, Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Kokrak, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar, Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler, Abraham Ancer, Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover.

BRITISH AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-James Sugrue.

MARK H. MCCORMACK MEDAL (if still amateur): a-Cole Hammer.

TOP 70 IN WORLD RANKING ON MARCH 15: Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Bernd Wiesberger, Kevin Na, Lee Westwood, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith, Jazz Janewattananond, Victor Perez, Shugo Imahira, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace, Collin Morkikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Christian Bezuidenhout, Byeong Hun An, Sung Kang, Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd, Adam Hadwin, Viktor Hovland, Ian Poulter, Tom Lewis, Shaun Norris, Phil Mickelson, Andrew Putnam, Keegan Bradley, Lucas Herbert, Eddie Pepperell, Robert MacIntyre, Kurt Kitayama, Chan Kim, Joel Dahmen.

TOP TWO PLAYERS, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT, FROM TOP 10 AND TIES AT THE MEMORIAL: Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes.

TOP TWO PLAYERS, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT, FROM TOP 10 AND TIES AT THE 3M OPEN: Michael Thompson, Adam Long.

TOP TWO PLAYERS, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT, FROM TOP 10 AND TIES AT THE WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL: Daniel Berger.

TOP TWO PLAYERS, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT FROM TOP 10 AND TIES AT THE BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP: Richy Werenski, Troy Merritt.

TOP THREE PLAYERS, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT FROM TOP 10 AND TIES AT THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ.

TOP TWO PLAYERS, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT FROM TOP 10 AND TIES AT THE WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP: Jim Herman, Si Woo Kim.

TOP 10 PLAYERS, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT, FROM POINTS LIST OF FIRST FIVE EVENTS ON EUROPEAN TOUR’S UK SWING: Sam Horsfield, Thomas Detry, Andy Sullivan, Rasmus Hojgaard, Renato Paratore, Romain Langasque, Sami Valimaki, Adrian Otaegui, Connor Syme, Justin Walters.

TOP FIVE PLAYERS, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT, FROM KORN FERRY TOUR POINTS LIST THROUGH PORTLAND OPEN: Will Zalatoris, Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Taylor Pendrith, Paul Barjon.

TOP FIVE PLAYERS, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT, FROM THREE KORN FERRY EVENTS THROUGH KORN FERRY TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Brandon Wu, Stephan Jaeger, Curtis Luck, Greyson Sigg, Dan McCarthy.

TOP TWO PLAYERS, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT, FROM THE 2019 ORDER OF MERIT ON JAPAN GOLF TOUR: Ryo Ishikawa.

LEADING PLAYER, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT, FROM 2019 SUNSHINE TOUR ORDER OF MERIT: J.C. Ritchie.

LEADING PLAYER, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT, FROM 2019 ASIAN TOUR ORDER OF MERIT: Scott Hend.

LEADING PLAYER, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT, FROM 2019 PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA ORDER OF MERIT: Ryan Fox.

TOP THREE PLAYERS FROM 2019 PGA PROFESSIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR STANDINGS: Ryan Vermeer, Marty Jertson, Danny Balin.

TOP SEVEN PLAYERS, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT, FROM WORLD AMATEUR RANKING ON AUG. 19: a-Takumi Kanaya, a-Ricky Castillo, a-Chun An Yu, a-Davis Thompson, a-Eduard Rousaud, a-Sandy Scott, a-John Pak.

TO FILL THE FIELD FROM AUG. 23 WORLD RANKING: Kevin Streelman, Harris English, J.T. Poston, Joaquin Niemann, Thomas Pieters, Max Homa, Lanto Griffin, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Matthias Schwab, Alex Noren, Matt Jones.

LEADING FIVE PLAYERS, NOT ALREADY EXEMPT, FROM THE 2019-20 FEDEX CUP FINAL POINTS LIST: Sebastian Munoz, Brian Harman, Tyler Duncan, Mark Hubbard, Danny Lee.

ALTERNATES (From Aug. 23 world ranking): x-Paul Waring.

___

x-Waring replaced Brooks Koepka (injury).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.