CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. prison reports 407 cases, 2 deaths | Teacher departures leave schools scrambling for substitutes | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » US defender Reggie Cannon…

US defender Reggie Cannon leaves Dallas for Portuguese club

The Associated Press

September 10, 2020, 4:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — American defender Reggie Cannon has transferred from FC Dallas of Major League Soccer to the Portuguese club Boavista.

The 22-year-old was born in Chicago, went to high school in Grapevine, Texas, and joined Dallas as a homegrown player ahead of the 2017 season. He made his MLS debut against the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 3, 2017, and had three goals in 75 appearances in all competitions.

He has 11 appearances with the U.S. national team, starting at right back in the semifinal and final of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

His transfer was announced Wednesday,

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up