Tour de France Results

Friday 19th Stage A 166.5-kilometer (103-mile) ride from Bourg-en-Breese to Champagnole

1. Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Team Sunweb, 3h 36m 33s.

2. Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Mitchelton-Scott, 53s behind.

3. Jasper Stuyven, Belarus, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

4. Greg Van Avermaet, Belarus, CCC Team, same time.

5. Oliver Naesen, Belarus, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.

6. Nikias Arndt, Germany, Team Sunweb, same time.

7. Luke Rowe, Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, .59s.

8. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 01:02.

9. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

10. Matteo Trentin, Italy, CCC Team, same time.

11. Jack Bauer, New Zealand, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:07.

12. Dries Devenyns, Belarus, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 1:15

13. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, NTT Pro Cycling, 3:53.

14. Hugo Hofstetter, France, Israel Start-Up Nation, same time.

15. Bryan Coquard, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time.

16. Robert Gesink, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, 7:38.

17. Nils Politt, Germany, Israel Start-Up Nation, same time.

18. Jose Rojas, Spain, Movistar Team, same time.

19. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-McLaren, same time.

20. Marco Haller, Austria, Bahrain-McLaren, same time.

Overall Standings (After 19 stages)

1. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 83h 29m 41s.

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :57s behind.

3. Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro, 1:27.

4. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 3:06.

5. Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 3:28.

6. Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar, 4:19.

7. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 5:55.

8. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 6:05.

9. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 7:24.

10. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, 12:12.

