Tom Barlow scores twice to help Red Bulls beat Impact 4-1

The Associated Press

September 27, 2020, 9:15 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Tom Barlow scored twice to help the New York Red Bulls beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Sunday night.

Barlow pulled New York (6-6-2) even at 1 in the 14th minute on a well-placed cross from Mandela Egbo and made it 2-1 in the 35th off a back-of-the-heel pass from Daniel Royer.

Royer connected in the 56th, and Kaku in the 57th.

Bojan scored for Montreal on a long shot in the fourth minute. The Impact (5-8-1) entered the game with just 19 players due to injury.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

