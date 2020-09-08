CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hand-held, rapid COVID-19 tests to come to Md. | Positivity rates creeping up in Md., Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Timbers’ Sebastian Blanco out for season with torn ACL

The Associated Press

September 8, 2020, 10:42 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.

Blanco will have surgery next week, the team said. He injured his knee early in Portland’s 2-1 victory at Seattle on Sunday.

Blanco was named MVP of the recent MLS is Back tournament in Florida. He had three goals and five assists as the Timbers won the tournament.

He had two goals and five assists in nine regular-season matches for Portland this season. He has 33 goals and 39 assists in 121 career appearances with Portland across all competitions.

