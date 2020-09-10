CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Teacher helps feed families during pandemic | Va. prison reports 407 cases, 2 deaths | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Thorns-OL Reign game postponed…

Thorns-OL Reign game postponed because of poor air quality

The Associated Press

September 10, 2020, 9:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League game between the Thorns and OL Reign set for Saturday in Portland has been postponed because of poor air quality.

Fires burning across Oregon have made the air quality in many parts of the state unhealthy.

The game was rescheduled for Tuesday night. Originally set to be aired on CBS, the game will be streamed live on Twitch.

Because of the CBS broadcast window, the game between the North Carolina Courage and the Houston Dash originally scheduled for Friday night was moved to Saturday.

After staging the Challenge Cup tournament in Utah this summer, the NWSL teams are playing a series of games in local markets. The league’s regular season was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up