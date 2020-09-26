Taylor keeps super lightweight belts after 1st-round KO

LONDON (AP) — Josh Taylor retained his WBA and IBF super lightweight belts after knocking out unbeaten challenger Apinun Khongsong…

LONDON (AP) — Josh Taylor retained his WBA and IBF super lightweight belts after knocking out unbeaten challenger Apinun Khongsong in the first round on Saturday.

Taylor (17-0, 13 KO) caught the Thai (16-1, 13 KO) with a left-hand body shot to secure victory after 2 minutes, 41 seconds at York Hall.

Apinun rolled off the canvas and left the arena on a stretcher.

The title bout was Taylor’s first fight in 11 months, since winning the WBA title against Regis Prograis.

Of his knockout punch, the Scot told BT Sport: “That sank right in. I felt it sinking in straight away.

“I knew from watching him on videos, he swings on the break when you’re in close on the clinch, he swings straight away always with a hook and an uppercut. I sort of pressed in against him, smothered him up and pushed him against the ropes and as he threw the right hand, I hit him with a left hook which I felt sinking right in.

“I knew it was a real good shot. I didn’t know it hurt him to that extent until I turned round and saw him lying on the floor.”

