Sun and Lynx advance to WNBA playoff semifinals

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Rookie of the year Crystal Dangerfield scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half…

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Rookie of the year Crystal Dangerfield scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half and Minnesota beat Phoenix 80-79 on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.

Damiris Dantas led Minnesota with 22 points although she missed a pair of free throws with 6.1 seconds left giving Phoenix the chance to pull off another last-second postseason victory. With no timeouts left, the Mercury got the ball up the court bur Skylar Diggins-Smith’s shot was off the mark at the buzzer.

Two nights earlier, Shey Peddy made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in an 85-84 win over Washington in a first-round victory.

The loss was the first in eight career single-elimination playoff games for Diana Taurasi, She had 28 points and nine assists to lead the Mercury.

Fourth-seeded Minnesota had been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs the previous two seasons.

SUN 73, SPARKS 59

DeWanna Bonner scored 17 points with 13 rebounds and the seventh-seeded Sun eliminated the third-seeded Sparks.

The Sun, who swept the Sparks in the semifinals last year, take on top-seeded Las Vegas in a best-of-5 semis beginning Sunday.

Alyssa Thomas added 19 points to lead five Sun players in double figures.

The Sun jumped out to a 22-8 lead and led from there after the Sparks shot just 21% in the opening quarter. The Sparks rallied within six before Connecticut finished the second quarter on a 10-0 run. It would have been 12 straight points except Bonner’s layup settled on the back of rim and remained there as the teams headed off the floor.

Candace Parker had 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Sparks, who were without third-leading scorer Nneka Ogwumike, sidelined with a migraine.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.