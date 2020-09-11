CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 4 Smithsonian museums to reopen Friday | Teacher helps feed families during pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Start of Albanian soccer league postponed by clubs

The Associated Press

September 11, 2020, 9:54 AM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The start of the Albanian soccer season was postponed Friday after a group of clubs failed to get a response from the government in its request for more financial support.

The Football Professional League, known as the FPL, is comprised of nine of the 10 clubs in the top division. It asked the government to exclude players from income tax up for up to 10 years, increasing the period from two years. It also wants to lower the value-added tax for all soccer economic activities from 20% to 6%, cancel the not-paid fiscal obligations and draft a new law on sponsorship.

After getting no answer for a month, the FPL said they would boycott the start of the season. The decision was accepted by the country’s national soccer federation.

There has been no reaction from the government so far, and it is unclear when the league will start.

