CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Sports » Soriano scores twice as…

Soriano scores twice as Bologna beats Parma 4-1

The Associated Press

September 28, 2020, 5:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Roberto Soriano scored twice and set up another as Bologna beat Parma 4-1 in Serie A on Monday.

Both teams were looking for their first points of the season after losing their opening matches.

Soriano opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he headed in a corner at the back post. The Bologna midfielder doubled his and his side’s tally in the 30th with a delightful curled effort into the top right corner from 20 yards out.

Soriano turned provider 11 minutes into the second half as he raced down the field before rolling across for Andreas Skov Olsen to sweep in.

Hernani pulled one back for Parma in the 67th but any hope it had of getting something from the match diminished nine minutes later when defender Simone Iacoponi was sent off for a last-man foul on Bologna forward Rodrigo Palacio.

The referee initially awarded Bologna a penalty for that incident but then, on video review, deemed it occurred outside the box.

Palacio scored the last goal, anyway, in stoppage time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up