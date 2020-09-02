CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Groups most affected by pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Shuttleworth makes 3 saves,…

Shuttleworth makes 3 saves, Chicago Fire ties FC Cincinnati

The Associated Press

September 2, 2020, 10:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bobby Shuttleworth made three saves and the Chicago Fire played FC Cincinnati to a scoreless draw Wednesday night.

Chicago’s Ignacio Aliseda had an apparent goal waved off midway through the second half because of a handball on Boris Sekulic.

FC Cincinnati (2-4-3), which lost to the Fire (2-5-2) 3-0 on Aug. 25, is winless in its last four matches with three scoreless draws.

Shuttleworth deflected Maikel van der Werff’s header in the first minute of the first half, then dove to his left to stop Adrien Regattin’s shot from distance in the 28th.

The teams played to a scoreless tie in the only other meeting at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium last September.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up