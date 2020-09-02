CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. won't enter Phase Three on Friday | Positive COVID-19 test on 'The Batman' shoot | Latest coronavirus test results
Shelton helps Sporting KC tie FC Dallas 1-1

The Associated Press

September 2, 2020, 11:29 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Khiry Shelton scored a late first-half goal to help Sporting Kansas City tie FC Dallas 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Sporting KC (5-2-2) has earned just two points in three games following a three-game winning streak. FC Dallas (2-1-4) has only one win in its last five games.

Franco Jara scored in the ninth minute, his first goal with FC Dallas (2-1-4). Jara split three defenders and chipped his shot over the head of goalie Tim Melia.

Shelton scored in the third-minute of first-half stoppage time. Shelton also beat three defenders and his right-footed shot to the near post by diving goalie Kyle Zobeck, who entered the game in the 42nd minute in his MLS debut.

Melia finished with four saves and Zobeck had two.

