CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to enter Phase 3 on Friday | New Md. Board of Education requirements | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Sabres hire Matt Ellis…

Sabres hire Matt Ellis as player development director

The Associated Press

September 1, 2020, 3:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Former Buffalo Sabres forward Matt Ellis was hired on Tuesday to become the team’s director of player development under new general manager Kevyn Adams.

Though it’s a first-time NHL job for the former nine-year player, Ellis spent the past four years working at Sabres-affiliated Academy of Hockey as a development coach before eventually becoming the director last year. Adams was previously involved with the academy, and took over as GM in June after Jason Botterill and a majority of his staff and scouts were fired as part of a cost-cutting purge.

Ellis, who retired following the 2014-15 season with Buffalo, also played for Detroit and Los Angeles, and appeared in 356 NHL games.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up