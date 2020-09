Rome Results

Monday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €3,465,045 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Monday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €3,465,045

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Corentin Moutet (15), France, 6-1, 6-2.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-2.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Giulio Zeppieri, Italy, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Tennys Sandgren (1), United States, def. Joao Sousa (9), Portugal, 6-3, 6-0.

Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Mikael Ymer (11), Sweden, 7-5, 6-1.

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-1.

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (16), Canada, 6-4, 7-5.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Karen Khachanov (11), Russia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov (15), Bulgaria, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 7-5, 6-1.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Cristian Garin (14), Chile, 6-4, 6-4.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-3, 6-1.

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-2, 6-1.

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Elena Rybakina (10), Kazakhstan, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-0, 6-4.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Donna Vekic (16), Croatia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-2, 6-3.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-4, 6-3.

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (11), Belgium, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-1.

Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, 6-1, 6-0.

Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, def. Alison Riske (13), United States, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Makoto Ninomiya and Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Martina Trevisan and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 1-6, 7-5, 10-5.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.