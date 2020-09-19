Rome Results

Saturday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €1,692,169
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Saturday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 2-0, ret.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, 3-6, 6-2, 10-4.
