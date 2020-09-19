Rome Results

Saturday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €1,692,169 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Saturday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Saturday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €1,692,169

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Saturday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 2-0, ret.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, 3-6, 6-2, 10-4.

