Rome Results

Wednesday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €3,465,045
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. David Goffin (6), Belgium, 6-2, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, def. Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 32
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Andreas Seppi and Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.
