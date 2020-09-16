CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. removed from NY high-risk list | Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Rome Results

The Associated Press

September 16, 2020, 6:30 AM

Wednesday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €3,465,045

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. David Goffin (6), Belgium, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, def. Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Andreas Seppi and Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

