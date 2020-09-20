CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax starts large-scale trials | School sports OK in Md. | Montgomery Co. renters report illegal increases | Latest virus test results in the region
Home » Sports » Przybylko scores twice, Union…

Przybylko scores twice, Union beat 10-man Impact 4-1

The Associated Press

September 20, 2020, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored late in the first half and early in the second to help the Philadelphia Union beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 4-1 on Sunday night at Red Bull Arena.

Alejandro Bedoya tied it for the Union (7-2-3) in the 22nd minute, Kacper Przybylko connected in first-half stoppage time and again in the 47th, and Anthony Fontanta capped the scoring in the 65th.

Romell Quioto scored for Montreal (5-6-1) in the fifth minute. He was ejected in the 15th minute for elbowing Mark McKenzie in the face.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up