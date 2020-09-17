Pole vaulter Duplantis breaks Bubka’s outdoor world record

ROME (AP) — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor world record on Thursday. Duplantis cleared 6…

ROME (AP) — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor world record on Thursday.

Duplantis cleared 6 meters, 15 centimeters at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meet in Rome with his second attempt, besting Bubka’s mark of 6.14 meters set in Sestriere in July 1994.

The 20-year-old Duplantis, who was born and raised in the United States, had come close on his first attempt.

Nicknamed “Mondo,” Duplantis also broke the indoor world record twice this season, clearing 6.18 meters in Glasgow in February.

Duplantis was a child prodigy who broke age-group records on his way to joining the pole vaulting elite. He chose to compete internationally for Sweden, his mother’s home country. He won the silver medal at last year’s world championships.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.