CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metro starts planning possible cuts | McConnell proposes 'targeted' virus aid, Dems say not enough | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Playoff participant Blaney penalized…

Playoff participant Blaney penalized before Southern 500

The Associated Press

September 6, 2020, 3:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Blaney was penalized 10 points and sent to the back of the field before NASCAR’s first playoff race on Sunday.

Blaney’s car was found to have improperly mounted ballast. Blaney’s crew chief, Todd Gordon, was also suspended for the Southern 500 at Darlington.

Blaney’s owner, Team Penske, said in a statement a 5-pound bag of lead normally used to simulate fluid weights prior to installing the race engine “was accidentally left in the car.”

Team Penske said Travis Geisler would serve as Blaney’s crew chief.

Blaney, one of three Penske drivers in the 16-man playoff field, was supposed to start seventh before the penalty.

Blaney earned his playoff spot with a victory at Talladega earlier this season.

___

More AP NASCAR: https://apnews.com/NASCAR and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up