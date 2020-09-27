PGA Tour Series Corales Punctacana Resort Scores

Sunday At Corales Golf Club La Altagracia, Dominican Republic Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72 Final Round Hudson Swafford…

Sunday At Corales Golf Club La Altagracia, Dominican Republic Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72 Final Round Hudson Swafford (500), $720,000 65-67-69-69—270 Tyler McCumber (300), $436,000 65-71-69-66—271 Mackenzie Hughes (190), $276,000 68-67-67-70—272 Nate Lashley (135), $196,000 68-71-65-69—273 Adam Long (110), $164,000 70-65-64-75—274 James Hahn (95), $140,000 68-68-70-69—275 Anirban Lahiri (95), $140,000 69-72-64-70—275 Luke List (80), $117,000 69-65-71-71—276 Cameron Percy (80), $117,000 67-70-72-67—276 Will Zalatoris, $117,000 70-71-70-65—276 Sebastian Cappelen (65), $93,000 69-69-71-68—277 Patrick Rodgers (65), $93,000 67-69-72-69—277 Xinjun Zhang (65), $93,000 66-69-68-74—277 Scott Harrington (51), $65,000 65-74-69-70—278 Charley Hoffman (51), $65,000 69-68-71-70—278 Matt Jones (51), $65,000 71-69-71-67—278 Kelly Kraft (51), $65,000 68-68-70-72—278 Sean O’Hair (51), $65,000 67-67-70-74—278 Alex Smalley, $65,000 70-67-72-69—278 Justin Suh, $65,000 67-67-71-73—278 Rhein Gibson (37), $39,000 71-69-67-72—279 Emiliano Grillo (37), $39,000 70-68-68-73—279 Kramer Hickok (37), $39,000 69-72-67-71—279 Hank Lebioda (37), $39,000 70-71-72-66—279 Pat Perez (37), $39,000 70-70-71-68—279 Henrik Stenson (37), $39,000 70-69-69-71—279 Robert Streb (37), $39,000 68-72-69-70—279 Sangmoon Bae (28), $27,400 71-68-75-66—280 Sam Burns (28), $27,400 69-67-78-66—280 Jonathan Byrd (28), $27,400 68-71-70-71—280 Kyle Stanley (28), $27,400 67-72-73-68—280 Vincent Whaley (28), $27,400 69-71-71-69—280 Ryan Brehm (20), $20,450 67-72-68-74—281 Thomas Detry, $20,450 68-69-72-72—281 David Hearn (20), $20,450 67-74-69-71—281 Joohyung Kim, $20,450 72-69-68-72—281 Rob Oppenheim (20), $20,450 72-67-69-73—281 Stephen Stallings Jr., $20,450 69-72-71-69—281 Sepp Straka (20), $20,450 65-70-72-74—281 Brian Stuard (20), $20,450 67-71-73-70—281 Ricky Barnes (11), $12,862 67-73-70-72—282 Joseph Bramlett (11), $12,862 66-70-75-71—282 Patton Kizzire (11), $12,862 71-67-71-73—282 Peter Malnati (11), $12,862 69-69-71-73—282 Denny McCarthy (11), $12,862 68-71-70-73—282 George McNeill (11), $12,862 69-70-75-68—282 Matthew NeSmith (11), $12,862 69-71-72-70—282 Chase Seiffert (11), $12,862 71-70-69-72—282 Kevin Tway (11), $12,862 70-70-72-70—282 Fabián Gómez (11), $12,862 70-69-70-73—282 Beau Hossler (11), $12,862 70-71-68-73—282 Ben Martin (7), $9,580 68-71-75-69—283 Sam Ryder (7), $9,580 70-70-73-70—283 D.J. Trahan (7), $9,580 72-69-72-70—283 Kristoffer Ventura (7), $9,580 72-69-70-72—283 Dominic Bozzelli (5), $9,160 70-67-71-76—284 Scott Brown (5), $9,160 69-69-72-74—284 Adam Schenk (5), $9,160 68-69-73-74—284 Matthias Schwab, $9,160 69-72-75-68—284 J.J. Spaun (5), $9,160 71-67-72-74—284 Brice Garnett (5), $8,800 70-71-71-73—285 Keith Mitchell (5), $8,800 70-70-77-68—285 C.T. Pan (5), $8,800 71-70-73-71—285 Tim Wilkinson (5), $8,800 70-71-75-69—285 Mark Anderson (4), $8,440 68-71-71-76—286 J.J. Henry (4), $8,440 70-71-73-72—286 Martin Laird (4), $8,440 69-69-73-75—286 Jamie Lovemark (4), $8,440 67-71-72-76—286 Willy Pumarol, $8,440 73-68-71-74—286 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (3), $8,120 70-71-77-69—287 Arjun Atwal (3), $8,120 73-68-69-77—287 Zac Blair (3), $8,120 68-73-70-76—287 Roberto Díaz, $7,920 70-71-72-75—288 Tommy Gainey (3), $7,920 71-68-72-77—288

