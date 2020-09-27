CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tiny airborne particles may pose big problem | Colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks | Latest virus test results in DC region
PGA Tour Series Corales Punctacana Resort Scores

The Associated Press

September 27, 2020, 8:40 PM

Sunday
At Corales Golf Club
La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72
Final Round
Hudson Swafford (500), $720,000 65-67-69-69—270
Tyler McCumber (300), $436,000 65-71-69-66—271
Mackenzie Hughes (190), $276,000 68-67-67-70—272
Nate Lashley (135), $196,000 68-71-65-69—273
Adam Long (110), $164,000 70-65-64-75—274
James Hahn (95), $140,000 68-68-70-69—275
Anirban Lahiri (95), $140,000 69-72-64-70—275
Luke List (80), $117,000 69-65-71-71—276
Cameron Percy (80), $117,000 67-70-72-67—276
Will Zalatoris, $117,000 70-71-70-65—276
Sebastian Cappelen (65), $93,000 69-69-71-68—277
Patrick Rodgers (65), $93,000 67-69-72-69—277
Xinjun Zhang (65), $93,000 66-69-68-74—277
Scott Harrington (51), $65,000 65-74-69-70—278
Charley Hoffman (51), $65,000 69-68-71-70—278
Matt Jones (51), $65,000 71-69-71-67—278
Kelly Kraft (51), $65,000 68-68-70-72—278
Sean O’Hair (51), $65,000 67-67-70-74—278
Alex Smalley, $65,000 70-67-72-69—278
Justin Suh, $65,000 67-67-71-73—278
Rhein Gibson (37), $39,000 71-69-67-72—279
Emiliano Grillo (37), $39,000 70-68-68-73—279
Kramer Hickok (37), $39,000 69-72-67-71—279
Hank Lebioda (37), $39,000 70-71-72-66—279
Pat Perez (37), $39,000 70-70-71-68—279
Henrik Stenson (37), $39,000 70-69-69-71—279
Robert Streb (37), $39,000 68-72-69-70—279
Sangmoon Bae (28), $27,400 71-68-75-66—280
Sam Burns (28), $27,400 69-67-78-66—280
Jonathan Byrd (28), $27,400 68-71-70-71—280
Kyle Stanley (28), $27,400 67-72-73-68—280
Vincent Whaley (28), $27,400 69-71-71-69—280
Ryan Brehm (20), $20,450 67-72-68-74—281
Thomas Detry, $20,450 68-69-72-72—281
David Hearn (20), $20,450 67-74-69-71—281
Joohyung Kim, $20,450 72-69-68-72—281
Rob Oppenheim (20), $20,450 72-67-69-73—281
Stephen Stallings Jr., $20,450 69-72-71-69—281
Sepp Straka (20), $20,450 65-70-72-74—281
Brian Stuard (20), $20,450 67-71-73-70—281
Ricky Barnes (11), $12,862 67-73-70-72—282
Joseph Bramlett (11), $12,862 66-70-75-71—282
Patton Kizzire (11), $12,862 71-67-71-73—282
Peter Malnati (11), $12,862 69-69-71-73—282
Denny McCarthy (11), $12,862 68-71-70-73—282
George McNeill (11), $12,862 69-70-75-68—282
Matthew NeSmith (11), $12,862 69-71-72-70—282
Chase Seiffert (11), $12,862 71-70-69-72—282
Kevin Tway (11), $12,862 70-70-72-70—282
Fabián Gómez (11), $12,862 70-69-70-73—282
Beau Hossler (11), $12,862 70-71-68-73—282
Ben Martin (7), $9,580 68-71-75-69—283
Sam Ryder (7), $9,580 70-70-73-70—283
D.J. Trahan (7), $9,580 72-69-72-70—283
Kristoffer Ventura (7), $9,580 72-69-70-72—283
Dominic Bozzelli (5), $9,160 70-67-71-76—284
Scott Brown (5), $9,160 69-69-72-74—284
Adam Schenk (5), $9,160 68-69-73-74—284
Matthias Schwab, $9,160 69-72-75-68—284
J.J. Spaun (5), $9,160 71-67-72-74—284
Brice Garnett (5), $8,800 70-71-71-73—285
Keith Mitchell (5), $8,800 70-70-77-68—285
C.T. Pan (5), $8,800 71-70-73-71—285
Tim Wilkinson (5), $8,800 70-71-75-69—285
Mark Anderson (4), $8,440 68-71-71-76—286
J.J. Henry (4), $8,440 70-71-73-72—286
Martin Laird (4), $8,440 69-69-73-75—286
Jamie Lovemark (4), $8,440 67-71-72-76—286
Willy Pumarol, $8,440 73-68-71-74—286
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (3), $8,120 70-71-77-69—287
Arjun Atwal (3), $8,120 73-68-69-77—287
Zac Blair (3), $8,120 68-73-70-76—287
Roberto Díaz, $7,920 70-71-72-75—288
Tommy Gainey (3), $7,920 71-68-72-77—288

