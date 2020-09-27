PGA Tour Series Corales Punctacana Resort Scores

|Sunday
|At Corales Golf Club
|La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72
|Final Round
|Hudson Swafford (500), $720,000
|65-67-69-69—270
|Tyler McCumber (300), $436,000
|65-71-69-66—271
|Mackenzie Hughes (190), $276,000
|68-67-67-70—272
|Nate Lashley (135), $196,000
|68-71-65-69—273
|Adam Long (110), $164,000
|70-65-64-75—274
|James Hahn (95), $140,000
|68-68-70-69—275
|Anirban Lahiri (95), $140,000
|69-72-64-70—275
|Luke List (80), $117,000
|69-65-71-71—276
|Cameron Percy (80), $117,000
|67-70-72-67—276
|Will Zalatoris, $117,000
|70-71-70-65—276
|Sebastian Cappelen (65), $93,000
|69-69-71-68—277
|Patrick Rodgers (65), $93,000
|67-69-72-69—277
|Xinjun Zhang (65), $93,000
|66-69-68-74—277
|Scott Harrington (51), $65,000
|65-74-69-70—278
|Charley Hoffman (51), $65,000
|69-68-71-70—278
|Matt Jones (51), $65,000
|71-69-71-67—278
|Kelly Kraft (51), $65,000
|68-68-70-72—278
|Sean O’Hair (51), $65,000
|67-67-70-74—278
|Alex Smalley, $65,000
|70-67-72-69—278
|Justin Suh, $65,000
|67-67-71-73—278
|Rhein Gibson (37), $39,000
|71-69-67-72—279
|Emiliano Grillo (37), $39,000
|70-68-68-73—279
|Kramer Hickok (37), $39,000
|69-72-67-71—279
|Hank Lebioda (37), $39,000
|70-71-72-66—279
|Pat Perez (37), $39,000
|70-70-71-68—279
|Henrik Stenson (37), $39,000
|70-69-69-71—279
|Robert Streb (37), $39,000
|68-72-69-70—279
|Sangmoon Bae (28), $27,400
|71-68-75-66—280
|Sam Burns (28), $27,400
|69-67-78-66—280
|Jonathan Byrd (28), $27,400
|68-71-70-71—280
|Kyle Stanley (28), $27,400
|67-72-73-68—280
|Vincent Whaley (28), $27,400
|69-71-71-69—280
|Ryan Brehm (20), $20,450
|67-72-68-74—281
|Thomas Detry, $20,450
|68-69-72-72—281
|David Hearn (20), $20,450
|67-74-69-71—281
|Joohyung Kim, $20,450
|72-69-68-72—281
|Rob Oppenheim (20), $20,450
|72-67-69-73—281
|Stephen Stallings Jr., $20,450
|69-72-71-69—281
|Sepp Straka (20), $20,450
|65-70-72-74—281
|Brian Stuard (20), $20,450
|67-71-73-70—281
|Ricky Barnes (11), $12,862
|67-73-70-72—282
|Joseph Bramlett (11), $12,862
|66-70-75-71—282
|Patton Kizzire (11), $12,862
|71-67-71-73—282
|Peter Malnati (11), $12,862
|69-69-71-73—282
|Denny McCarthy (11), $12,862
|68-71-70-73—282
|George McNeill (11), $12,862
|69-70-75-68—282
|Matthew NeSmith (11), $12,862
|69-71-72-70—282
|Chase Seiffert (11), $12,862
|71-70-69-72—282
|Kevin Tway (11), $12,862
|70-70-72-70—282
|Fabián Gómez (11), $12,862
|70-69-70-73—282
|Beau Hossler (11), $12,862
|70-71-68-73—282
|Ben Martin (7), $9,580
|68-71-75-69—283
|Sam Ryder (7), $9,580
|70-70-73-70—283
|D.J. Trahan (7), $9,580
|72-69-72-70—283
|Kristoffer Ventura (7), $9,580
|72-69-70-72—283
|Dominic Bozzelli (5), $9,160
|70-67-71-76—284
|Scott Brown (5), $9,160
|69-69-72-74—284
|Adam Schenk (5), $9,160
|68-69-73-74—284
|Matthias Schwab, $9,160
|69-72-75-68—284
|J.J. Spaun (5), $9,160
|71-67-72-74—284
|Brice Garnett (5), $8,800
|70-71-71-73—285
|Keith Mitchell (5), $8,800
|70-70-77-68—285
|C.T. Pan (5), $8,800
|71-70-73-71—285
|Tim Wilkinson (5), $8,800
|70-71-75-69—285
|Mark Anderson (4), $8,440
|68-71-71-76—286
|J.J. Henry (4), $8,440
|70-71-73-72—286
|Martin Laird (4), $8,440
|69-69-73-75—286
|Jamie Lovemark (4), $8,440
|67-71-72-76—286
|Willy Pumarol, $8,440
|73-68-71-74—286
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat (3), $8,120
|70-71-77-69—287
|Arjun Atwal (3), $8,120
|73-68-69-77—287
|Zac Blair (3), $8,120
|68-73-70-76—287
|Roberto Díaz, $7,920
|70-71-72-75—288
|Tommy Gainey (3), $7,920
|71-68-72-77—288
