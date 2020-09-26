CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No new COVID-19 deaths in Md. | American, United to furlough 32,000 workers | Latest virus test results in DC region
PGA Tour Series Corales Punctacana Resort Scores

The Associated Press

September 26, 2020, 6:23 PM

Saturday
At Corales Golf Club
La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72
Third Round
Adam Long 70-65-64—199
Hudson Swafford 65-67-69—201
Mackenzie Hughes 68-67-67—202
Xinjun Zhang 66-69-68—203
Nate Lashley 68-71-65—204
Sean O’Hair 67-67-70—204
Anirban Lahiri 69-72-64—205
Tyler McCumber 65-71-69—205
Luke List 69-65-71—205
Justin Suh 67-67-71—205
Emiliano Grillo 70-68-68—206
James Hahn 68-68-70—206
Kelly Kraft 68-68-70—206
Rhein Gibson 71-69-67—207
Ryan Brehm 67-72-68—207
Sepp Straka 65-70-72—207
Kramer Hickok 69-72-67—208
Henrik Stenson 70-69-69—208
Rob Oppenheim 72-67-69—208
Scott Harrington 65-74-69—208
Dominic Bozzelli 70-67-71—208
Charley Hoffman 69-68-71—208
Patrick Rodgers 67-69-72—208
Joohyung Kim 72-69-68—209
Beau Hossler 70-71-68—209
Robert Streb 68-72-69—209
Jonathan Byrd 68-71-70—209
Fabián Gómez 70-69-70—209
Denny McCarthy 68-71-70—209
Patton Kizzire 71-67-71—209
Sebastian Cappelen 69-69-71—209
Peter Malnati 69-69-71—209
Thomas Detry 68-69-72—209
Cameron Percy 67-70-72—209
Alex Smalley 70-67-72—209
Chase Seiffert 71-70-69—210
David Hearn 67-74-69—210
Arjun Atwal 73-68-69—210
Ricky Barnes 67-73-70—210
Mark Anderson 68-71-71—210
J.J. Spaun 71-67-72—210
Scott Brown 69-69-72—210
Jamie Lovemark 67-71-72—210
Adam Schenk 68-69-73—210
Kristoffer Ventura 72-69-70—211
Will Zalatoris 70-71-70—211
Zac Blair 68-73-70—211
Vincent Whaley 69-71-71—211
Pat Perez 70-70-71—211
Matt Jones 71-69-71—211
Tommy Gainey 71-68-72—211
Brian Stuard 67-71-73—211
Martin Laird 69-69-73—211
Joseph Bramlett 66-70-75—211
Stephen Stallings Jr. 69-72-71—212
Brice Garnett 70-71-71—212
Willy Pumarol 73-68-71—212
Matthew NeSmith 69-71-72—212
Kevin Tway 70-70-72—212
Kyle Stanley 67-72-73—212
D.J. Trahan 72-69-72—213
Hank Lebioda 70-71-72—213
Roberto Díaz 70-71-72—213
Sam Ryder 70-70-73—213
J.J. Henry 70-71-73—214
C.T. Pan 71-70-73—214
George McNeill 69-70-75—214
Sangmoon Bae 71-68-75—214
Ben Martin 68-71-75—214
Sam Burns 69-67-78—214
Tim Wilkinson 70-71-75—216
Matthias Schwab 69-72-75—216
Keith Mitchell 70-70-77—217
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-71-77—218

