PGA Tour Series Corales Punctacana Resort Scores

Saturday At Corales Golf Club La Altagracia, Dominican Republic Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72 Third Round Adam Long 70-65-64—199 Hudson Swafford 65-67-69—201 Mackenzie Hughes 68-67-67—202 Xinjun Zhang 66-69-68—203 Nate Lashley 68-71-65—204 Sean O’Hair 67-67-70—204 Anirban Lahiri 69-72-64—205 Tyler McCumber 65-71-69—205 Luke List 69-65-71—205 Justin Suh 67-67-71—205 Emiliano Grillo 70-68-68—206 James Hahn 68-68-70—206 Kelly Kraft 68-68-70—206 Rhein Gibson 71-69-67—207 Ryan Brehm 67-72-68—207 Sepp Straka 65-70-72—207 Kramer Hickok 69-72-67—208 Henrik Stenson 70-69-69—208 Rob Oppenheim 72-67-69—208 Scott Harrington 65-74-69—208 Dominic Bozzelli 70-67-71—208 Charley Hoffman 69-68-71—208 Patrick Rodgers 67-69-72—208 Joohyung Kim 72-69-68—209 Beau Hossler 70-71-68—209 Robert Streb 68-72-69—209 Jonathan Byrd 68-71-70—209 Fabián Gómez 70-69-70—209 Denny McCarthy 68-71-70—209 Patton Kizzire 71-67-71—209 Sebastian Cappelen 69-69-71—209 Peter Malnati 69-69-71—209 Thomas Detry 68-69-72—209 Cameron Percy 67-70-72—209 Alex Smalley 70-67-72—209 Chase Seiffert 71-70-69—210 David Hearn 67-74-69—210 Arjun Atwal 73-68-69—210 Ricky Barnes 67-73-70—210 Mark Anderson 68-71-71—210 J.J. Spaun 71-67-72—210 Scott Brown 69-69-72—210 Jamie Lovemark 67-71-72—210 Adam Schenk 68-69-73—210 Kristoffer Ventura 72-69-70—211 Will Zalatoris 70-71-70—211 Zac Blair 68-73-70—211 Vincent Whaley 69-71-71—211 Pat Perez 70-70-71—211 Matt Jones 71-69-71—211 Tommy Gainey 71-68-72—211 Brian Stuard 67-71-73—211 Martin Laird 69-69-73—211 Joseph Bramlett 66-70-75—211 Stephen Stallings Jr. 69-72-71—212 Brice Garnett 70-71-71—212 Willy Pumarol 73-68-71—212 Matthew NeSmith 69-71-72—212 Kevin Tway 70-70-72—212 Kyle Stanley 67-72-73—212 D.J. Trahan 72-69-72—213 Hank Lebioda 70-71-72—213 Roberto Díaz 70-71-72—213 Sam Ryder 70-70-73—213 J.J. Henry 70-71-73—214 C.T. Pan 71-70-73—214 George McNeill 69-70-75—214 Sangmoon Bae 71-68-75—214 Ben Martin 68-71-75—214 Sam Burns 69-67-78—214 Tim Wilkinson 70-71-75—216 Matthias Schwab 69-72-75—216 Keith Mitchell 70-70-77—217 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-71-77—218

