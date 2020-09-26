PGA Tour Series Corales Punctacana Resort Scores

|Saturday
|At Corales Golf Club
|La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Adam Long
|70-65-64—199
|Hudson Swafford
|65-67-69—201
|Mackenzie Hughes
|68-67-67—202
|Xinjun Zhang
|66-69-68—203
|Nate Lashley
|68-71-65—204
|Sean O’Hair
|67-67-70—204
|Anirban Lahiri
|69-72-64—205
|Tyler McCumber
|65-71-69—205
|Luke List
|69-65-71—205
|Justin Suh
|67-67-71—205
|Emiliano Grillo
|70-68-68—206
|James Hahn
|68-68-70—206
|Kelly Kraft
|68-68-70—206
|Rhein Gibson
|71-69-67—207
|Ryan Brehm
|67-72-68—207
|Sepp Straka
|65-70-72—207
|Kramer Hickok
|69-72-67—208
|Henrik Stenson
|70-69-69—208
|Rob Oppenheim
|72-67-69—208
|Scott Harrington
|65-74-69—208
|Dominic Bozzelli
|70-67-71—208
|Charley Hoffman
|69-68-71—208
|Patrick Rodgers
|67-69-72—208
|Joohyung Kim
|72-69-68—209
|Beau Hossler
|70-71-68—209
|Robert Streb
|68-72-69—209
|Jonathan Byrd
|68-71-70—209
|Fabián Gómez
|70-69-70—209
|Denny McCarthy
|68-71-70—209
|Patton Kizzire
|71-67-71—209
|Sebastian Cappelen
|69-69-71—209
|Peter Malnati
|69-69-71—209
|Thomas Detry
|68-69-72—209
|Cameron Percy
|67-70-72—209
|Alex Smalley
|70-67-72—209
|Chase Seiffert
|71-70-69—210
|David Hearn
|67-74-69—210
|Arjun Atwal
|73-68-69—210
|Ricky Barnes
|67-73-70—210
|Mark Anderson
|68-71-71—210
|J.J. Spaun
|71-67-72—210
|Scott Brown
|69-69-72—210
|Jamie Lovemark
|67-71-72—210
|Adam Schenk
|68-69-73—210
|Kristoffer Ventura
|72-69-70—211
|Will Zalatoris
|70-71-70—211
|Zac Blair
|68-73-70—211
|Vincent Whaley
|69-71-71—211
|Pat Perez
|70-70-71—211
|Matt Jones
|71-69-71—211
|Tommy Gainey
|71-68-72—211
|Brian Stuard
|67-71-73—211
|Martin Laird
|69-69-73—211
|Joseph Bramlett
|66-70-75—211
|Stephen Stallings Jr.
|69-72-71—212
|Brice Garnett
|70-71-71—212
|Willy Pumarol
|73-68-71—212
|Matthew NeSmith
|69-71-72—212
|Kevin Tway
|70-70-72—212
|Kyle Stanley
|67-72-73—212
|D.J. Trahan
|72-69-72—213
|Hank Lebioda
|70-71-72—213
|Roberto Díaz
|70-71-72—213
|Sam Ryder
|70-70-73—213
|J.J. Henry
|70-71-73—214
|C.T. Pan
|71-70-73—214
|George McNeill
|69-70-75—214
|Sangmoon Bae
|71-68-75—214
|Ben Martin
|68-71-75—214
|Sam Burns
|69-67-78—214
|Tim Wilkinson
|70-71-75—216
|Matthias Schwab
|69-72-75—216
|Keith Mitchell
|70-70-77—217
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|70-71-77—218
