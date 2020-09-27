CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tiny airborne particles may pose big problem | Colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks | Latest virus test results in DC region
PGA Tour Series Corales Punctacana Resort Par Scores

The Associated Press

September 27, 2020, 8:39 PM

Sunday
At Corales Golf Club
La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72
Final Round
Hudson Swafford (500), $720,000 65-67-69-69—270 -18
Tyler McCumber (300), $436,000 65-71-69-66—271 -17
Mackenzie Hughes (190), $276,000 68-67-67-70—272 -16
Nate Lashley (135), $196,000 68-71-65-69—273 -15
Adam Long (110), $164,000 70-65-64-75—274 -14
James Hahn (95), $140,000 68-68-70-69—275 -13
Anirban Lahiri (95), $140,000 69-72-64-70—275 -13
Luke List (80), $117,000 69-65-71-71—276 -12
Cameron Percy (80), $117,000 67-70-72-67—276 -12
Will Zalatoris, $117,000 70-71-70-65—276 -12
Sebastian Cappelen (65), $93,000 69-69-71-68—277 -11
Patrick Rodgers (65), $93,000 67-69-72-69—277 -11
Xinjun Zhang (65), $93,000 66-69-68-74—277 -11
Scott Harrington (51), $65,000 65-74-69-70—278 -10
Charley Hoffman (51), $65,000 69-68-71-70—278 -10
Matt Jones (51), $65,000 71-69-71-67—278 -10
Kelly Kraft (51), $65,000 68-68-70-72—278 -10
Sean O’Hair (51), $65,000 67-67-70-74—278 -10
Alex Smalley, $65,000 70-67-72-69—278 -10
Justin Suh, $65,000 67-67-71-73—278 -10
Rhein Gibson (37), $39,000 71-69-67-72—279 -9
Emiliano Grillo (37), $39,000 70-68-68-73—279 -9
Kramer Hickok (37), $39,000 69-72-67-71—279 -9
Hank Lebioda (37), $39,000 70-71-72-66—279 -9
Pat Perez (37), $39,000 70-70-71-68—279 -9
Henrik Stenson (37), $39,000 70-69-69-71—279 -9
Robert Streb (37), $39,000 68-72-69-70—279 -9
Sangmoon Bae (28), $27,400 71-68-75-66—280 -8
Sam Burns (28), $27,400 69-67-78-66—280 -8
Jonathan Byrd (28), $27,400 68-71-70-71—280 -8
Kyle Stanley (28), $27,400 67-72-73-68—280 -8
Vincent Whaley (28), $27,400 69-71-71-69—280 -8
Ryan Brehm (20), $20,450 67-72-68-74—281 -7
Thomas Detry, $20,450 68-69-72-72—281 -7
David Hearn (20), $20,450 67-74-69-71—281 -7
Joohyung Kim, $20,450 72-69-68-72—281 -7
Rob Oppenheim (20), $20,450 72-67-69-73—281 -7
Stephen Stallings Jr., $20,450 69-72-71-69—281 -7
Sepp Straka (20), $20,450 65-70-72-74—281 -7
Brian Stuard (20), $20,450 67-71-73-70—281 -7
Ricky Barnes (11), $12,862 67-73-70-72—282 -6
Joseph Bramlett (11), $12,862 66-70-75-71—282 -6
Patton Kizzire (11), $12,862 71-67-71-73—282 -6
Peter Malnati (11), $12,862 69-69-71-73—282 -6
Denny McCarthy (11), $12,862 68-71-70-73—282 -6
George McNeill (11), $12,862 69-70-75-68—282 -6
Matthew NeSmith (11), $12,862 69-71-72-70—282 -6
Chase Seiffert (11), $12,862 71-70-69-72—282 -6
Kevin Tway (11), $12,862 70-70-72-70—282 -6
Fabián Gómez (11), $12,862 70-69-70-73—282 -6
Beau Hossler (11), $12,862 70-71-68-73—282 -6
Ben Martin (7), $9,580 68-71-75-69—283 -5
Sam Ryder (7), $9,580 70-70-73-70—283 -5
D.J. Trahan (7), $9,580 72-69-72-70—283 -5
Kristoffer Ventura (7), $9,580 72-69-70-72—283 -5
Dominic Bozzelli (5), $9,160 70-67-71-76—284 -4
Scott Brown (5), $9,160 69-69-72-74—284 -4
Adam Schenk (5), $9,160 68-69-73-74—284 -4
Matthias Schwab, $9,160 69-72-75-68—284 -4
J.J. Spaun (5), $9,160 71-67-72-74—284 -4
Brice Garnett (5), $8,800 70-71-71-73—285 -3
Keith Mitchell (5), $8,800 70-70-77-68—285 -3
C.T. Pan (5), $8,800 71-70-73-71—285 -3
Tim Wilkinson (5), $8,800 70-71-75-69—285 -3
Mark Anderson (4), $8,440 68-71-71-76—286 -2
J.J. Henry (4), $8,440 70-71-73-72—286 -2
Martin Laird (4), $8,440 69-69-73-75—286 -2
Jamie Lovemark (4), $8,440 67-71-72-76—286 -2
Willy Pumarol, $8,440 73-68-71-74—286 -2
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (3), $8,120 70-71-77-69—287 -1
Arjun Atwal (3), $8,120 73-68-69-77—287 -1
Zac Blair (3), $8,120 68-73-70-76—287 -1
Roberto Díaz, $7,920 70-71-72-75—288 E
Tommy Gainey (3), $7,920 71-68-72-77—288 E

