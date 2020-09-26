CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No new COVID-19 deaths in Md. | American, United to furlough 32,000 workers | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Series Corales…

PGA Tour Series Corales Punctacana Resort Par Scores

The Associated Press

September 26, 2020, 6:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Corales Golf Club
La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72
Third Round
Adam Long 70-65-64—199 -17
Hudson Swafford 65-67-69—201 -15
Mackenzie Hughes 68-67-67—202 -14
Xinjun Zhang 66-69-68—203 -13
Nate Lashley 68-71-65—204 -12
Sean O’Hair 67-67-70—204 -12
Anirban Lahiri 69-72-64—205 -11
Tyler McCumber 65-71-69—205 -11
Luke List 69-65-71—205 -11
Justin Suh 67-67-71—205 -11
Emiliano Grillo 70-68-68—206 -10
James Hahn 68-68-70—206 -10
Kelly Kraft 68-68-70—206 -10
Rhein Gibson 71-69-67—207 -9
Ryan Brehm 67-72-68—207 -9
Sepp Straka 65-70-72—207 -9
Kramer Hickok 69-72-67—208 -8
Henrik Stenson 70-69-69—208 -8
Rob Oppenheim 72-67-69—208 -8
Scott Harrington 65-74-69—208 -8
Dominic Bozzelli 70-67-71—208 -8
Charley Hoffman 69-68-71—208 -8
Patrick Rodgers 67-69-72—208 -8
Joohyung Kim 72-69-68—209 -7
Beau Hossler 70-71-68—209 -7
Robert Streb 68-72-69—209 -7
Jonathan Byrd 68-71-70—209 -7
Fabián Gómez 70-69-70—209 -7
Denny McCarthy 68-71-70—209 -7
Patton Kizzire 71-67-71—209 -7
Sebastian Cappelen 69-69-71—209 -7
Peter Malnati 69-69-71—209 -7
Thomas Detry 68-69-72—209 -7
Cameron Percy 67-70-72—209 -7
Alex Smalley 70-67-72—209 -7
Chase Seiffert 71-70-69—210 -6
David Hearn 67-74-69—210 -6
Arjun Atwal 73-68-69—210 -6
Ricky Barnes 67-73-70—210 -6
Mark Anderson 68-71-71—210 -6
J.J. Spaun 71-67-72—210 -6
Scott Brown 69-69-72—210 -6
Jamie Lovemark 67-71-72—210 -6
Adam Schenk 68-69-73—210 -6
Kristoffer Ventura 72-69-70—211 -5
Will Zalatoris 70-71-70—211 -5
Zac Blair 68-73-70—211 -5
Vincent Whaley 69-71-71—211 -5
Pat Perez 70-70-71—211 -5
Matt Jones 71-69-71—211 -5
Tommy Gainey 71-68-72—211 -5
Brian Stuard 67-71-73—211 -5
Martin Laird 69-69-73—211 -5
Joseph Bramlett 66-70-75—211 -5
Stephen Stallings Jr. 69-72-71—212 -4
Brice Garnett 70-71-71—212 -4
Willy Pumarol 73-68-71—212 -4
Matthew NeSmith 69-71-72—212 -4
Kevin Tway 70-70-72—212 -4
Kyle Stanley 67-72-73—212 -4
D.J. Trahan 72-69-72—213 -3
Hank Lebioda 70-71-72—213 -3
Roberto Díaz 70-71-72—213 -3
Sam Ryder 70-70-73—213 -3
J.J. Henry 70-71-73—214 -2
C.T. Pan 71-70-73—214 -2
George McNeill 69-70-75—214 -2
Sangmoon Bae 71-68-75—214 -2
Ben Martin 68-71-75—214 -2
Sam Burns 69-67-78—214 -2
Tim Wilkinson 70-71-75—216 E
Matthias Schwab 69-72-75—216 E
Keith Mitchell 70-70-77—217 +1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-71-77—218 +2

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up