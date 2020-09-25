CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How immune systems are reacting | When will DC's economy start recovering? | Montgomery Co. update | Latest virus test results in DC region
PGA Tour Series Corales Punctacana Resort Par Scores

The Associated Press

September 25, 2020, 6:57 PM

Friday
At Corales Golf Club
La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72
Second Round
Hudson Swafford 65-67—132 -12
Sean O’Hair 67-67—134 -10
Luke List 69-65—134 -10
Justin Suh 67-67—134 -10
Adam Long 70-65—135 -9
Mackenzie Hughes 68-67—135 -9
Xinjun Zhang 66-69—135 -9
Sepp Straka 65-70—135 -9
Kelly Kraft 68-68—136 -8
Sam Burns 69-67—136 -8
Patrick Rodgers 67-69—136 -8
Tyler McCumber 65-71—136 -8
James Hahn 68-68—136 -8
Joseph Bramlett 66-70—136 -8
Charley Hoffman 69-68—137 -7
Alex Smalley 70-67—137 -7
Adam Schenk 68-69—137 -7
Cameron Percy 67-70—137 -7
Dominic Bozzelli 70-67—137 -7
Thomas Detry 68-69—137 -7
Martin Laird 69-69—138 -6
Peter Malnati 69-69—138 -6
Jamie Lovemark 67-71—138 -6
Emiliano Grillo 70-68—138 -6
Brian Stuard 67-71—138 -6
Sebastian Cappelen 69-69—138 -6
J.J. Spaun 71-67—138 -6
Scott Brown 69-69—138 -6
Patton Kizzire 71-67—138 -6
Kyle Stanley 67-72—139 -5
Scott Harrington 65-74—139 -5
Ben Martin 68-71—139 -5
Denny McCarthy 68-71—139 -5
Mark Anderson 68-71—139 -5
Rob Oppenheim 72-67—139 -5
Ryan Brehm 67-72—139 -5
Sangmoon Bae 71-68—139 -5
Fabián Gómez 70-69—139 -5
George McNeill 69-70—139 -5
Tommy Gainey 71-68—139 -5
Henrik Stenson 70-69—139 -5
Nate Lashley 68-71—139 -5
Jonathan Byrd 68-71—139 -5
Matt Jones 71-69—140 -4
Kevin Tway 70-70—140 -4
Pat Perez 70-70—140 -4
Ricky Barnes 67-73—140 -4
Matthew NeSmith 69-71—140 -4
Keith Mitchell 70-70—140 -4
Sam Ryder 70-70—140 -4
Robert Streb 68-72—140 -4
Vincent Whaley 69-71—140 -4
Rhein Gibson 71-69—140 -4
Arjun Atwal 73-68—141 -3
David Hearn 67-74—141 -3
Anirban Lahiri 69-72—141 -3
Beau Hossler 70-71—141 -3
C.T. Pan 71-70—141 -3
Willy Pumarol 73-68—141 -3
Kramer Hickok 69-72—141 -3
Roberto Díaz 70-71—141 -3
Joohyung Kim 72-69—141 -3
Matthias Schwab 69-72—141 -3
Hank Lebioda 70-71—141 -3
Chase Seiffert 71-70—141 -3
J.J. Henry 70-71—141 -3
Zac Blair 68-73—141 -3
Brice Garnett 70-71—141 -3
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-71—141 -3
D.J. Trahan 72-69—141 -3
Tim Wilkinson 70-71—141 -3
Will Zalatoris 70-71—141 -3
Kristoffer Ventura 72-69—141 -3
Stephen Stallings Jr. 69-72—141 -3
The following players failed to make the cut.
Ryan Blaum 70-72—142 -2
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 74-68—142 -2
Graham DeLaet 78-64—142 -2
Kevin Chappell 71-71—142 -2
David Lingmerth 70-72—142 -2
Bo Hoag 70-72—142 -2
Michael Kartrude 73-69—142 -2
Akshay Bhatia 69-73—142 -2
Richard S. Johnson 72-70—142 -2
Luke Graboyes 69-73—142 -2
Jhonattan Vegas 70-73—143 -1
Aaron Baddeley 72-71—143 -1
Ben Taylor 70-73—143 -1
Seamus Power 70-73—143 -1
Parker McLachlin 71-72—143 -1
Graeme McDowell 70-73—143 -1
Ryan Armour 71-72—143 -1
Branden Grace 71-72—143 -1
Charles Howell III 69-75—144 E
Henrik Norlander 75-69—144 E
Brandon Hagy 73-71—144 E
Wes Roach 70-74—144 E
Gavin Hall 73-71—144 E
Johnson Wagner 70-74—144 E
Will Gordon 73-71—144 E
Chris Kirk 71-73—144 E
Bill Haas 70-74—144 E
Doug Ghim 70-74—144 E
Chris Stroud 72-73—145 +1
Martin Trainer 72-73—145 +1
John Rollins 73-72—145 +1
Juan Jose Guerra 74-71—145 +1
Michael Gligic 74-71—145 +1
Tommy Cocha 75-70—145 +1
Josh Teater 71-74—145 +1
Sebastián L. Saavedra 74-71—145 +1
Kurt Kitayama 73-72—145 +1
Vaughn Taylor 76-70—146 +2
Alex Cejka 73-73—146 +2
Isidro Benitez 76-70—146 +2
Carl Pettersson 72-74—146 +2
Roger Sloan 71-75—146 +2
Corey Conners 70-76—146 +2
Michael Kim 72-74—146 +2
Jason Bohn 71-75—146 +2
Eric Axley 73-73—146 +2
Hiram Silfa 70-76—146 +2
Zack Sucher 73-74—147 +3
Brian Davis 74-73—147 +3
Chris Baker 72-75—147 +3
Brendon de Jonge 75-73—148 +4
John Senden 74-74—148 +4
Ted Purdy 77-71—148 +4
John Merrick 76-73—149 +5
Andres Romero 80-69—149 +5
Ben Cook 70-79—149 +5
Peter Uihlein 73-77—150 +6
Matt Oshrine 77-73—150 +6
Grayson Murray 77-73—150 +6
Bo Van Pelt 77-73—150 +6
Nelson Ledesma 80-70—150 +6
Michael Gellerman 79-72—151 +7
Carlos Franco 77-74—151 +7
Matt Every 76-76—152 +8
Rafael Campos 73-81—154 +10
Julio Santos 77-78—155 +11
Daniel Chopra 75-80—155 +11
Marcel Olivares 85-80—165 +21

