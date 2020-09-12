PGA Tour Champions Sanford International Scores

Saturday At Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, S.D. Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70 Purse: $1.8 Million Second Round Steve Stricker 67-64_131…

Saturday At Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, S.D. Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70 Purse: $1.8 Million Second Round

Steve Stricker 67-64_131

Miguel Angel Jiménez 65-66_131

Darren Clarke 70-62_132

Fred Couples 68-64_132

Kevin Sutherland 68-64_132

Rod Pampling 70-63_133

Glen Day 69-64_133

Bernhard Langer 68-65_133

Woody Austin 68-65_133

David Toms 65-68_133

Michael Allen 70-64_134

Scott McCarron 68-66_134

John Daly 68-66_134

Steve Flesch 66-68_134

Jerry Kelly 66-68_134

Dicky Pride 65-69_134

Brandt Jobe 69-66_135

Jeff Maggert 69-66_135

Steve Pate 69-66_135

Robert Karlsson 67-68_135

Ken Duke 70-66_136

Bob May 70-66_136

Kent Jones 69-67_136

Tim Petrovic 71-65_136

Ernie Els 68-68_136

David McKenzie 68-68_136

Paul Goydos 66-70_136

Colin Montgomerie 70-67_137

Dudley Hart 70-67_137

Tim Herron 71-66_137

Marco Dawson 71-66_137

Scott Parel 71-66_137

Jay Haas 68-69_137

Paul Broadhurst 66-71_137

Brett Quigley 70-68_138

Ken Tanigawa 70-68_138

Rocco Mediate 70-68_138

Rich Beem 71-67_138

Joe Durant 69-69_138

Jesper Parnevik 69-69_138

Carlos Franco 72-66_138

Tom Lehman 68-70_138

Tom Byrum 72-66_138

Stephen Leaney 73-65_138

Billy Mayfair 68-70_138

Robin Byrd 68-70_138

Gene Sauers 67-71_138

Doug Barron 70-69_139

Shane Bertsch 71-68_139

Jeff Sluman 71-68_139

Steve Jones 72-67_139

Scott Verplank 73-66_139

Duffy Waldorf 68-71_139

Frank Lickliter II 71-69_140

David Frost 71-69_140

Joey Sindelar 71-69_140

Retief Goosen 72-68_140

Cameron Beckman 75-65_140

Larry Mize 69-72_141

Fred Funk 74-67_141

Corey Pavin 74-67_141

Ángel Cabrera 75-66_141

Dan Forsman 75-66_141

Len Mattiace 70-72_142

Mike Goodes 71-71_142

Mike Weir 69-73_142

Wes Short, Jr. 71-71_142

Scott Dunlap 72-70_142

Omar Uresti 69-74_143

Olin Browne 74-69_143

John Huston 78-65_143

Lee Janzen 72-72_144

Tom Pernice Jr. 72-72_144

Mark Brooks 74-70_144

Kirk Triplett 75-69_144

Tom Gillis 73-72_145

Blaine McCallister 74-71_145

Chris DiMarco 73-73_146

Gary Nicklaus 75-74_149

John Harris 75-74_149

Colt Ford 74-78_152

