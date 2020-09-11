PGA Tour Champions Sanford International Par Scores

|Friday
|At Minnehaha Country Club
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70
|Purse: $1.8 Million
|First Round
Dicky Pride 32-33_65 -5
David Toms 33-32_65 -5
Miguel Angel Jiménez 32-33_65 -5
Jerry Kelly 33-33_66 -4
Paul Goydos 32-34_66 -4
Paul Broadhurst 32-34_66 -4
Steve Flesch 34-32_66 -4
Robert Karlsson 34-33_67 -3
Gene Sauers 33-34_67 -3
Steve Stricker 32-35_67 -3
Robin Byrd 33-35_68 -2
John Daly 33-35_68 -2
Duffy Waldorf 34-34_68 -2
Jay Haas 33-35_68 -2
Billy Mayfair 34-34_68 -2
Scott McCarron 34-34_68 -2
David McKenzie 34-34_68 -2
Woody Austin 34-34_68 -2
Bernhard Langer 33-35_68 -2
Fred Couples 32-36_68 -2
Kevin Sutherland 35-33_68 -2
Ernie Els 34-34_68 -2
Tom Lehman 32-36_68 -2
Omar Uresti 35-34_69 -1
Steve Pate 34-35_69 -1
Jesper Parnevik 35-34_69 -1
Glen Day 32-37_69 -1
Brandt Jobe 34-35_69 -1
Larry Mize 33-36_69 -1
Jeff Maggert 34-35_69 -1
Joe Durant 34-35_69 -1
Kent Jones 33-36_69 -1
Mike Weir 35-34_69 -1
Bob May 34-36_70 E
Darren Clarke 35-35_70 E
Dudley Hart 33-37_70 E
Rod Pampling 34-36_70 E
Michael Allen 35-35_70 E
Ken Duke 34-36_70 E
Colin Montgomerie 36-34_70 E
Brett Quigley 36-34_70 E
Doug Barron 35-35_70 E
Ken Tanigawa 33-37_70 E
Rocco Mediate 34-36_70 E
Len Mattiace 35-35_70 E
Mike Goodes 35-36_71 +1
Shane Bertsch 35-36_71 +1
Jeff Sluman 34-37_71 +1
Frank Lickliter II 34-37_71 +1
Rich Beem 35-36_71 +1
Tim Herron 35-36_71 +1
Marco Dawson 36-35_71 +1
Tim Petrovic 34-37_71 +1
David Frost 37-34_71 +1
Joey Sindelar 35-36_71 +1
Wes Short, Jr. 34-37_71 +1
Scott Parel 35-36_71 +1
Lee Janzen 35-37_72 +2
Carlos Franco 36-36_72 +2
Steve Jones 36-36_72 +2
Scott Dunlap 36-36_72 +2
Retief Goosen 35-37_72 +2
Tom Pernice Jr. 34-38_72 +2
Tom Byrum 35-37_72 +2
Tom Gillis 38-35_73 +3
Stephen Leaney 36-37_73 +3
Scott Verplank 35-38_73 +3
Chris DiMarco 35-38_73 +3
Colt Ford 39-35_74 +4
Blaine McCallister 35-39_74 +4
Fred Funk 35-39_74 +4
Mark Brooks 36-38_74 +4
Corey Pavin 35-39_74 +4
Olin Browne 38-36_74 +4
Gary Nicklaus 36-39_75 +5
Ángel Cabrera 36-39_75 +5
John Harris 37-38_75 +5
Dan Forsman 36-39_75 +5
Kirk Triplett 39-36_75 +5
Cameron Beckman 35-40_75 +5
John Huston 37-41_78 +8
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.