PGA Tour Champions Sanford International Par Scores

The Associated Press

September 11, 2020, 7:47 PM

Friday
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70
Purse: $1.8 Million
First Round

Dicky Pride 32-33_65   -5

David Toms 33-32_65   -5

Miguel Angel Jiménez 32-33_65   -5

Jerry Kelly 33-33_66   -4

Paul Goydos 32-34_66   -4

Paul Broadhurst 32-34_66   -4

Steve Flesch 34-32_66   -4

Robert Karlsson 34-33_67   -3

Gene Sauers 33-34_67   -3

Steve Stricker 32-35_67   -3

Robin Byrd 33-35_68   -2

John Daly 33-35_68   -2

Duffy Waldorf 34-34_68   -2

Jay Haas 33-35_68   -2

Billy Mayfair 34-34_68   -2

Scott McCarron 34-34_68   -2

David McKenzie 34-34_68   -2

Woody Austin 34-34_68   -2

Bernhard Langer 33-35_68   -2

Fred Couples 32-36_68   -2

Kevin Sutherland 35-33_68   -2

Ernie Els 34-34_68   -2

Tom Lehman 32-36_68   -2

Omar Uresti 35-34_69   -1

Steve Pate 34-35_69   -1

Jesper Parnevik 35-34_69   -1

Glen Day 32-37_69   -1

Brandt Jobe 34-35_69   -1

Larry Mize 33-36_69   -1

Jeff Maggert 34-35_69   -1

Joe Durant 34-35_69   -1

Kent Jones 33-36_69   -1

Mike Weir 35-34_69   -1

Bob May 34-36_70    E

Darren Clarke 35-35_70    E

Dudley Hart 33-37_70    E

Rod Pampling 34-36_70    E

Michael Allen 35-35_70    E

Ken Duke 34-36_70    E

Colin Montgomerie 36-34_70    E

Brett Quigley 36-34_70    E

Doug Barron 35-35_70    E

Ken Tanigawa 33-37_70    E

Rocco Mediate 34-36_70    E

Len Mattiace 35-35_70    E

Mike Goodes 35-36_71   +1

Shane Bertsch 35-36_71   +1

Jeff Sluman 34-37_71   +1

Frank Lickliter II 34-37_71   +1

Rich Beem 35-36_71   +1

Tim Herron 35-36_71   +1

Marco Dawson 36-35_71   +1

Tim Petrovic 34-37_71   +1

David Frost 37-34_71   +1

Joey Sindelar 35-36_71   +1

Wes Short, Jr. 34-37_71   +1

Scott Parel 35-36_71   +1

Lee Janzen 35-37_72   +2

Carlos Franco 36-36_72   +2

Steve Jones 36-36_72   +2

Scott Dunlap 36-36_72   +2

Retief Goosen 35-37_72   +2

Tom Pernice Jr. 34-38_72   +2

Tom Byrum 35-37_72   +2

Tom Gillis 38-35_73   +3

Stephen Leaney 36-37_73   +3

Scott Verplank 35-38_73   +3

Chris DiMarco 35-38_73   +3

Colt Ford 39-35_74   +4

Blaine McCallister 35-39_74   +4

Fred Funk 35-39_74   +4

Mark Brooks 36-38_74   +4

Corey Pavin 35-39_74   +4

Olin Browne 38-36_74   +4

Gary Nicklaus 36-39_75   +5

Ángel Cabrera 36-39_75   +5

John Harris 37-38_75   +5

Dan Forsman 36-39_75   +5

Kirk Triplett 39-36_75   +5

Cameron Beckman 35-40_75   +5

John Huston 37-41_78   +8

