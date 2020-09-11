PGA Tour Champions Sanford International Par Scores

Friday At Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, S.D. Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70 Purse: $1.8 Million First Round Dicky Pride 32-33_65 -5…

Friday At Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, S.D. Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70 Purse: $1.8 Million First Round

Dicky Pride 32-33_65 -5

David Toms 33-32_65 -5

Miguel Angel Jiménez 32-33_65 -5

Jerry Kelly 33-33_66 -4

Paul Goydos 32-34_66 -4

Paul Broadhurst 32-34_66 -4

Steve Flesch 34-32_66 -4

Robert Karlsson 34-33_67 -3

Gene Sauers 33-34_67 -3

Steve Stricker 32-35_67 -3

Robin Byrd 33-35_68 -2

John Daly 33-35_68 -2

Duffy Waldorf 34-34_68 -2

Jay Haas 33-35_68 -2

Billy Mayfair 34-34_68 -2

Scott McCarron 34-34_68 -2

David McKenzie 34-34_68 -2

Woody Austin 34-34_68 -2

Bernhard Langer 33-35_68 -2

Fred Couples 32-36_68 -2

Kevin Sutherland 35-33_68 -2

Ernie Els 34-34_68 -2

Tom Lehman 32-36_68 -2

Omar Uresti 35-34_69 -1

Steve Pate 34-35_69 -1

Jesper Parnevik 35-34_69 -1

Glen Day 32-37_69 -1

Brandt Jobe 34-35_69 -1

Larry Mize 33-36_69 -1

Jeff Maggert 34-35_69 -1

Joe Durant 34-35_69 -1

Kent Jones 33-36_69 -1

Mike Weir 35-34_69 -1

Bob May 34-36_70 E

Darren Clarke 35-35_70 E

Dudley Hart 33-37_70 E

Rod Pampling 34-36_70 E

Michael Allen 35-35_70 E

Ken Duke 34-36_70 E

Colin Montgomerie 36-34_70 E

Brett Quigley 36-34_70 E

Doug Barron 35-35_70 E

Ken Tanigawa 33-37_70 E

Rocco Mediate 34-36_70 E

Len Mattiace 35-35_70 E

Mike Goodes 35-36_71 +1

Shane Bertsch 35-36_71 +1

Jeff Sluman 34-37_71 +1

Frank Lickliter II 34-37_71 +1

Rich Beem 35-36_71 +1

Tim Herron 35-36_71 +1

Marco Dawson 36-35_71 +1

Tim Petrovic 34-37_71 +1

David Frost 37-34_71 +1

Joey Sindelar 35-36_71 +1

Wes Short, Jr. 34-37_71 +1

Scott Parel 35-36_71 +1

Lee Janzen 35-37_72 +2

Carlos Franco 36-36_72 +2

Steve Jones 36-36_72 +2

Scott Dunlap 36-36_72 +2

Retief Goosen 35-37_72 +2

Tom Pernice Jr. 34-38_72 +2

Tom Byrum 35-37_72 +2

Tom Gillis 38-35_73 +3

Stephen Leaney 36-37_73 +3

Scott Verplank 35-38_73 +3

Chris DiMarco 35-38_73 +3

Colt Ford 39-35_74 +4

Blaine McCallister 35-39_74 +4

Fred Funk 35-39_74 +4

Mark Brooks 36-38_74 +4

Corey Pavin 35-39_74 +4

Olin Browne 38-36_74 +4

Gary Nicklaus 36-39_75 +5

Ángel Cabrera 36-39_75 +5

John Harris 37-38_75 +5

Dan Forsman 36-39_75 +5

Kirk Triplett 39-36_75 +5

Cameron Beckman 35-40_75 +5

John Huston 37-41_78 +8

