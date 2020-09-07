CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. added to NY travel advisory list | Arlington Cemetery reopens | AstraZeneca vaccine study paused | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » NWSL Glance

NWSL Glance

The Associated Press

September 7, 2020, 6:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times Eastern

 GP W  D  L  GF  GA  Pts

Sky Blue  1  1  0  0  2   1     3

Chicago Red Stars  0  0  0  0  0   0     0

Houstan Dash  0  0  0  0  0   0     0

OL Reign  0  0  0  0  0   0     0

North Carolina Courage  0  0  0  0  0   0     0

Portland Thorns  0  0  0  0  0   0     0

Utah Royals  0  0  0  0  0   0     0

Washington Spirit  1  0  0  1  1   2     0

Saturday, Sept. 5

Sky Blue 2, Washington Spirit 1

Friday, Sept. 11

Houston Dash at North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Chicago Red Stars at Chicago Red Stars, noon

OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Sky Blue FC at Chicago Red Stars, 1 p.m.

Utah Royals FC at Portland Thorns FC, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Washington Spirit at Chicago Red Stars, 3:30 p.m.

OL Reign at Utah Royals FC, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando Pride at Houston Dash, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Washington Spirit at Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC at Utah Royals FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

North Carolina Courage at Houston Dash, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Houston Dash at Orlando Pride, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Chicago Red Stars at Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC at OL Reign, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

North Carolina Courage at Orlando Pride, 4 p.m.

Utah Royals FC at OL Reign, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up