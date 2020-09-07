NWSL Glance

All Times Eastern GP W D L GF GA Pts Sky Blue 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Chicago Red Stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houstan Dash 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 OL Reign 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina Courage…

All Times Eastern

GP W D L GF GA Pts

Sky Blue 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Chicago Red Stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Houstan Dash 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

OL Reign 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

North Carolina Courage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Portland Thorns 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Utah Royals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Washington Spirit 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Saturday, Sept. 5

Sky Blue 2, Washington Spirit 1

Friday, Sept. 11

Houston Dash at North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Chicago Red Stars at Chicago Red Stars, noon

OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Sky Blue FC at Chicago Red Stars, 1 p.m.

Utah Royals FC at Portland Thorns FC, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Washington Spirit at Chicago Red Stars, 3:30 p.m.

OL Reign at Utah Royals FC, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando Pride at Houston Dash, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Washington Spirit at Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC at Utah Royals FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

North Carolina Courage at Houston Dash, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Houston Dash at Orlando Pride, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Chicago Red Stars at Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC at OL Reign, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

North Carolina Courage at Orlando Pride, 4 p.m.

Utah Royals FC at OL Reign, 8 p.m.

