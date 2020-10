NHRA Results, Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationsls

Sunday At Gainsville Raceway Gainsville, Fla. Final Finish Order TOP FUEL 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Billy Torrence; 3. Leah Pruett;…

Sunday At Gainsville Raceway Gainsville, Fla. Final Finish Order TOP FUEL

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Billy Torrence; 3. Leah Pruett; 4. Terry McMillen; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. Doug Foley; 8. Antron Brown; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Justin Ashley; 11. Arthur Allen; 12. Todd Paton; 13. Joe Morrison; 14. Tony Schumacher; 15. Cameron Ferre.

FUNNY CAR

1. Ron Capps; 2. Tim Wilkerson; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Blake Alexander; 8. Jack Beckman; 9. J.R. Todd; 10. John Smith; 11. Paul Lee; 12. Dave Richards; 13. Jim Campbell; 14. Cruz Pedregon; 15. Terry Haddock.

PRO STOCK

1. Alex Laughlin; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Deric Kramer; 4. Jason Line; 5. Kyle Koretsky; 6. Erica Enders; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Greg Anderson; 10. Kenny Delco; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Bo Butner; 13. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 14. Matt Hartford; 15. Jeg Coughlin; 16. Bob Benza.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Matt Smith; 2. Andrew Hines; 3. Angelle Sampey; 4. Scotty Pollacheck; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Angie Smith; 7. John Hall; 8. Jerry Savoie; 9. Hector Arana Jr; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Michael Phillips; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Ryan Oehler; 15. Marc Ingwersen; 16. Hector Arana.

Final Results

Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 3.809 seconds, 322.11 mph def. Billy Torrence, 3.810 seconds, 320.74 mph.

Funny Car — Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.937, 323.12 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.945, 325.92.

Pro Stock — Alex Laughlin, Chevy Camaro, 7.068, 204.76 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 14.002, 60.60.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Matt Smith, EBR, 6.843, 196.99 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.927, 194.63.

Pro Modified — Rickie Smith, Chevy Camaro, 5.801, 249.63 def. Mike Janis, Camaro, 6.868, 127.14.

Top Fuel Harley — Randal Andras, Harley, 6.272, 216.27 def. Chris Smith, Dixie, 6.317, 229.24.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.463, 266.11 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.492, 267.16.

Round-by-Round Results TOP FUEL ROUND ONE

Leah Pruett, 4.152, 300.13 def. Joe Morrison, 4.583, 248.66; Doug Foley, 3.897, 322.27 def. Arthur Allen, 4.086, 237.30; Clay Millican, 7.266, 79.85 was unopposed; Antron Brown, 3.821, 325.06 def. Cameron Ferre, 8.300, 74.27; Billy Torrence, 3.851, 319.98 def. Todd Paton, 4.486, 186.59; Steve Torrence, 3.787, 319.45 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.868, 158.04; Terry McMillen, 3.747, 321.27 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.877, 310.91; Shawn Langdon, 3.849, 301.54 def. Justin Ashley, 3.957, 256.89;

QUARTERFINALS

Pruett, 3.788, 321.96 def. Millican, 3.788, 315.86; B. Torrence, 3.778, 324.20 def. Langdon, 3.847, 315.49; McMillen, 3.827, 310.63 def. Brown, 4.575, 178.05; S. Torrence, 3.761, 322.73 def. Foley, 3.903, 317.27;

SEMIFINALS

B. Torrence, 3.817, 321.88 def. McMillen, 3.841, 311.34; S. Torrence, 3.772, 324.36 def. Pruett, 3.812, 310.20;

FINAL

S. Torrence, 3.809, 322.11 def. B. Torrence, 3.810, 320.74.

FUNNY CAR ROUND ONE

Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.987, 314.83 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 12.078, 88.12; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.971, 323.97 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 7.059, 88.09; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.915, 327.90 was unopposed; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.999, 325.14 def. John Smith, Charger, 4.024, 302.21; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.051, 312.28 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 7.184, 85.45; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.118, 183.52 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 8.664, 90.03; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.962, 320.66 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.006, 321.58; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.921, 325.92 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.135, 261.67;

QUARTERFINALS

Hagan, 3.954, 325.37 def. Beckman, 4.134, 242.67; Wilkerson, 3.949, 325.22 def. Johnson Jr., 3.957, 318.84; Tasca III, 3.967, 323.89 def. Alexander, 4.084, 309.34; Capps, 3.968, 325.22 def. DeJoria, 4.014, 319.98;

SEMIFINALS

Wilkerson, 3.958, 325.61 def. Tasca III, 3.955, 324.51; Capps, 3.898, 329.99 def. Hagan, 4.016, 312.64;

FINAL

Capps, 3.937, 323.12 def. Wilkerson, 3.945, 325.92.

PRO STOCK ROUND ONE

Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.633, 207.15 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.617, 206.83 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.636, 206.61; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.630, 207.27 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.641, 206.70; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.642, 206.13 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.813, 198.41; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.689, 206.48 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.610, 207.69 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.629, 207.72; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.622, 208.42 def. Bob Benza, Camaro, 6.837, 204.45; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.605, 207.46 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Mustang, 6.655, 206.48;

QUARTERFINALS

Stanfield, 6.626, 207.40 def. C. Cuadra, Broke; Kramer, 6.641, 207.69 def. C. McGaha, 6.647, 207.34; Laughlin, 6.619, 207.30 def. Koretsky, 6.640, 206.64; Line, 6.651, 206.86 def. Enders, 6.642, 206.04;

SEMIFINALS

Stanfield, 6.634, 206.54 def. Line, 6.659, 196.85; Laughlin, 6.641, 206.76 def. Kramer, 6.613, 207.85;

FINAL

Laughlin, 7.068, 204.76 def. Stanfield, 14.002, 60.60.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE ROUND ONE

John Hall, Suzuki, 6.980, 190.03 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.105, 189.02; Angie Smith, 6.895, 197.05 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.957, 191.08; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.851, 195.79 def. Hector Arana Jr, 6.920, 195.36; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.924, 189.58 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.972, 192.66; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.846, 197.36 def. Marc Ingwersen, Foul – Red Light; Scotty Pollacheck, 7.382, 177.23 def. Hector Arana, Broke; Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.856, 196.59 def. Michael Phillips, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, 6.860, 198.20 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.015, 190.35;

QUARTERFINALS

Pollacheck, 6.898, 194.63 def. Savoie, 6.972, 189.36; M. Smith, 6.828, 197.77 def. Hall, Foul – Red Light; Sampey, 6.907, 194.83 def. A. Smith, 6.906, 195.85; Hines, 6.912, 195.05 def. Krawiec, 6.894, 195.93;

SEMIFINALS

Hines, 6.941, 194.74 def. Sampey, Foul – Red Light; M. Smith, 6.859, 196.73 def. Pollacheck, 6.903, 195.68;

FINAL

M. Smith, 6.843, 196.99 def. Hines, 6.927, 194.63.

Point standings Drag Racing Series Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 548; 2. Doug Kalitta, 526; 3. Leah Pruett, 515; 4. Billy Torrence, 433; 5. Justin Ashley, 402; 6. Shawn Langdon, 383; 7. Terry McMillen, 377; 8. Antron Brown, 373; 9. Clay Millican, 337; 10. Doug Foley, 216.

Funny Car

1. Jack Beckman, 569; 2. Matt Hagan, 565; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr., 512; 4. Ron Capps, 486; 5. Tim Wilkerson, 448; 6. Bob Tasca III, 434; 7. J.R. Todd, 420; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 296; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 266; 10. Paul Lee, 258.

Pro Stock

1. Jason Line, 515; 2. Erica Enders, 513; 3. Jeg Coughlin, 481; 4. Alex Laughlin, 359; 5. Matt Hartford, 329; 6. Greg Anderson, 323; 7. Chris McGaha, 301; 8. Aaron Stanfield, 284; 9. Bo Butner, 281; 10. Deric Kramer, 280.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 348; 2. Scotty Pollacheck, 327; 3. Andrew Hines, 320; 4. Angelle Sampey, 300; 5. Eddie Krawiec, 284; 6. Ryan Oehler, 237; 7. Angie Smith, 198; 8. Hector Arana Jr, 190; 9. Chris Bostick, 181; 10. Steve Johnson, 169.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.