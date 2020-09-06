NHRA DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals Results

BROWNSBURG, Ind. Sunday Final finish order (1-16) at the 66th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil…

BROWNSBURG, Ind. Sunday

Final finish order (1-16) at the 66th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. The race is the sixth of 11 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL

1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Cory McClenathan; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Antron Brown; 8. Tony Schumacher; 9. Terry McMillen; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Doug Foley; 12. Pat Dakin; 13. Billy Torrence; 14. T.J. Zizzo; 15. Kyle Wurtzel; 16. Joey Haas.

FUNNY CAR

1. Jack Beckman; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. Tim Wilkerson; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Dale Creasy Jr.; 7. Dale Creasy Jr.; 8. Bob Bode; 9. Blake Alexander; 10. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. Paul Lee; 13. Jim Campbell; 14. Alexis DeJoria; 15. Cruz Pedregon; 16. Dave Richards.

PRO STOCK

1. Erica Enders; 2. Matt Hartford; 3. Jason Line; 4. Mason McGaha; 5. Bo Butner; 6. Greg Anderson; 7. Deric Kramer; 8. Kyle Koretsky; 9. Kenny Delco; 10. Chris McGaha; 11. Fernando Cuadra; 12. Val Smeland; 13. Alan Prusiensky; 14. Jeg Coughlin; 15. Aaron Stanfield; 16. Alex Laughlin.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Scotty Pollacheck; 2. Andrew Hines; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Steve Johnson; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Cory Reed; 7. Angelle Sampey; 8. Matt Smith; 9. Ryan Oehler; 10. Hector Arana Jr; 11. Jerry Savoie; 12. John Hall; 13. Chris Bostick; 14. Michael Phillips; 15. Jim Underdahl; 16. Marc Ingwersen.

Final results from the 66th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. The race is the sixth of 11 in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Top Fuel

Shawn Langdon, 3.705 seconds, 326.32 mph def. Leah Pruett, 5.141 seconds, 145.75 mph.

Funny Car

Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 3.908, 327.35 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.960, 324.28.

Pro Stock

Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.606, 208.55 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.610, 208.59.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.790, 200.53 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.914, 197.10.

Final round-by-round results from the 66th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis, the sixth of 11 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series TOP FUEL ROUND ONE

Cory McClenathan, 3.761, 313.58 def. Doug Foley, 3.768, 322.65; Antron Brown, 3.752, 325.61 def. T.J. Zizzo, 3.793, 320.81; Tony Schumacher, 3.770, 324.59 def. Clay Millican, 3.763, 286.74; Doug Kalitta, 3.707, 329.67 def. Pat Dakin, Foul – Centerline; Shawn Langdon, 3.729, 315.71 def. Joey Haas, 4.032, 273.77; Steve Torrence, 3.749, 325.37 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.869, 311.70; Justin Ashley, 3.717, 323.12 def. Billy Torrence, 3.773, 320.81; Leah Pruett, 3.703, 325.61 def. Terry McMillen, 3.726, 320.13.

QUARTERFINALS

S. Torrence, 3.750, 325.77 def. Brown, 4.088, 246.30; Langdon, 3.723, 319.90 def. McClenathan, 3.731, 330.47; Ashley, 3.774, 294.50 def. Kalitta, 3.755, 329.67; Pruett, 4.312, 211.89 def. Schumacher, 9.048, 79.71.

SEMIFINALS

Pruett, 3.743, 322.34 def. S. Torrence, 3.724, 325.14; Langdon, 6.920, 175.00 def. Ashley, 7.237, 184.90.

FINAL

Langdon, 3.705, 326.32 def. Pruett, 5.141, 145.75.

FUNNY CAR ROUND ONE

Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.915, 328.62 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 8.079, 84.91; Bob Bode, Mustang, 4.034, 285.65 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.924, 156.41; Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Charger, 4.009, 315.64 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.011, 276.58; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.924, 328.06 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.902, 166.25; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.898, 330.31 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.383, 246.57; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.942, 326.63 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.737, 169.13; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.909, 327.74 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 7.734, 87.81; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.916, 331.28 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.996, 319.52.

QUARTERFINALS

Wilkerson, 4.011, 312.78 def. Bode, 4.005, 318.62; Beckman, 4.003, 316.01 def. Capps, 5.454, 137.79; Hagan, 3.939, 327.03 def. Tasca III, 3.940, 328.46; Todd, 3.919, 328.14 def. Creasy Jr., 4.000, 315.78; Todd, 3.919, 328.14 def. Creasy Jr., 4.000, 315.78.

SEMIFINALS

Beckman, 3.915, 329.10 def. Wilkerson, 3.914, 324.59; Todd, 3.946, 327.03 def. Hagan, 4.132, 273.05.

FINAL

Beckman, 3.908, 327.35 def. Todd, 3.960, 324.28.

PRO STOCK ROUND ONE

Jason Line, Chevy Camaro, 6.605, 208.65 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.594, 207.72 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.581, 208.39 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.586, 209.56; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.574, 208.42 def. Fernando Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.622, 208.14; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.578, 209.07 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.664, 206.54; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.626, 207.98 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.601, 208.52; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.564, 208.59 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.645, 208.17; Bo Butner, Camaro, 7.395, 135.35 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

QUARTERFINALS

M. McGaha, 6.660, 207.08 def. Koretsky, Foul – Red Light; Enders, 6.603, 208.68 def. Kramer, 12.821, 67.70; Hartford, 6.621, 206.57 def. Butner, 6.616, 208.88; Line, 6.598, 209.07 def. Anderson, 6.624, 208.55.

SEMIFINALS

Enders, 6.614, 208.49 def. M. McGaha, 6.791, 192.63; Hartford, 6.624, 208.84 def. Line, 6.605, 208.91.

FINAL

Enders, 6.606, 208.55 def. Hartford, 6.610, 208.59.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE ROUND ONE

Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.870, 197.28 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.894, 196.93; Cory Reed, 6.909, 195.00 def. Hector Arana Jr, 6.934, 196.13; Angie Smith, 6.924, 198.00 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.943, 192.28; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.831, 196.87 def. John Hall, Suzuki, 6.964, 192.66; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.860, 194.16 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.968, 194.80; Matt Smith, 6.908, 196.82 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, Broke; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.811, 198.93 def. Marc Ingwersen, Broke; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.812, 199.11 def. Michael Phillips, Suzuki, 8.804, 111.64.

QUARTERFINALS

Johnson, 6.870, 194.94 def. A. Smith, Foul – Red Light; Hines, 6.868, 196.99 def. M. Smith, 29.003, 21.32; Pollacheck, 6.821, 199.08 def. Sampey, 6.966, 171.08; Krawiec, 6.850, 199.05 def. Reed, Foul – Red Light.

SEMIFINALS

Hines, 6.841, 197.86 def. Krawiec, 6.829, 199.70; Pollacheck, 6.821, 199.32 def. Johnson, Broke.

FINAL

Pollacheck, 6.790, 200.53 def. Hines, 6.914, 197.10.

Point standings (top 10) following the 66th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis, the sixth of 11 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 492; 2. Leah Pruett, 442; 3. Steve Torrence, 432; 4. Justin Ashley, 370; 5. Billy Torrence, 331; 6. Shawn Langdon, 330; 7. Antron Brown, 316; 8. Terry McMillen, 305; 9. Clay Millican, 279; 10. T.J. Zizzo, 179.

Funny Car

1. Jack Beckman, 517; 2. Matt Hagan, 482; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr., 460; 4. J.R. Todd, 387; 5. Ron Capps, 376; 6. Bob Tasca III, 355; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 348; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 241; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 234; 10. Paul Lee, 225.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 453; 2. Jeg Coughlin, 446; 3. Jason Line, 442; 4. Matt Hartford, 291; 5. Greg Anderson, 290; 6. (tie) Bo Butner, 249; Chris McGaha, 249; 8. Alex Laughlin, 243; 9. Kenny Delco, 228; 10. Deric Kramer, 197.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Scotty Pollacheck, 251; 2. Andrew Hines, 226; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 225; 4. Matt Smith, 224; 5. Angelle Sampey, 221; 6. Ryan Oehler, 204; 7. Hector Arana Jr, 158; 8. Chris Bostick, 154; 9. Angie Smith, 145; 10. Steve Johnson, 137.

>

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.