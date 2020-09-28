NHL Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|FIRST ROUND
|At Toronto
|(1)Philadelphia 4, (8)Montreal 2
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1
Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3
Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2
|(2)Tampa Bay 4, (7)Columbus 1
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT
|(6)N.Y. Islanders 4, (3)Washington 1
Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2
Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2
Sunday, Aug. 16: N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0
|(4)Boston 4, (5)Carolina 1
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina 3, Boston 2
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston 3, Carolina 1
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 4 Carolina 3
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 2, Carolina 1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|FIRST ROUND
|At Edmonton, Alberta
|(1)Las Vegas 4, (8)Chicago 1
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1
Thursday, Aug. 13: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT
Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1
Sunday, Aug. 16: Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3
|(2)Colorado 4, (7)Arizona 1
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0
Friday, Aug. 14: Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Saturday, Aug. 15: Arizona 4, Colorado 2
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado 7, Arizona 1
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Colorado 7, Arizona 1
|(3)Dallas 4, (6)Calgary 2
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2
Thursday, Aug. 13: Dallas 5, Calgary 4
Friday, Aug. 14: Calgary 2, Dallas 0
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Dallas 2, Calgary 1
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas 7, Calgary 3
|(5)Vancouver 4, (4)St. Louis 2
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2
Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3
Friday, Aug. 21: Vancouver 6, St. Louis 2
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|At Toronto
|(6)N.Y. Islanders 4, (1)Philadelphia 3
Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd.
Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1
Sunday, Aug. 30: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Thursday, Sept. 3: Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, 2OT
Saturday, Sept. 5: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0
|(2)Tampa Bay 4, (4)Boston 1
Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1
Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd.
Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1
Monday, Aug. 31: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 2OT
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|At Edmonton, Alberta
|(1)Las Vegas 4, (5)Vancouver 3
Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2
Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd.
Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0
Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Vancouver 2, Las Vegas 1
Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver 4, Las Vegas 0
Friday, Sept. 4: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0
|(3)Dallas 4, (2)Colorado 3
Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3
Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4
Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd.
Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas 5, Colorado 4
Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado 6, Dallas 3
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Colorado 4, Dallas 1
Friday, Sept. 4: Dallas 5, Colorado 4, OT
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|At Edmonton, Alberta
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|(2)Tampa Bay 4, (6)N.Y. Islanders 2
Monday, Sept. 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Friday, Sept. 11: N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3
Sunday, Sept. 13: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Tuesday, Sept. 15: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, 2OT
Thursday, Sept. 17: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|(3)Dallas 4, (1)Las Vegas 1
Sunday, Sept. 6: Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0
Tuesday, Sept. 8: Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0
Thursday, Sept. 10: Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT
Saturday, Sept. 12: Dallas 2, Las Vegas 1
Monday, Sept. 14: Dallas 3 Las Vegas 2, OT
|STANLEY CUP FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|At Edmonton, Alberta
|(2)Tampa Bay 4, (3)Dallas 2
Saturday, Sept. 19: Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1
Monday, Sept. 21: Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 2
Friday, Sept. 25: Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT
Saturday, Sept. 26 Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, 2OT
Monday, Sept. 28: Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0
