NHL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

September 28, 2020, 10:50 PM

All Times Eastern
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
At Toronto
(1)Philadelphia 4, (8)Montreal 2

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1

Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0

Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3

Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2

(2)Tampa Bay 4, (7)Columbus 1

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT

Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2

Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT

(6)N.Y. Islanders 4, (3)Washington 1

Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2

Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2

Sunday, Aug. 16: N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0

(4)Boston 4, (5)Carolina 1

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT

Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina 3, Boston 2

Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston 3, Carolina 1

Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 4 Carolina 3

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 2, Carolina 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
At Edmonton, Alberta
(1)Las Vegas 4, (8)Chicago 1

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1

Thursday, Aug. 13: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT

Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1

Sunday, Aug. 16: Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3

(2)Colorado 4, (7)Arizona 1

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0

Friday, Aug. 14: Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Saturday, Aug. 15: Arizona 4, Colorado 2

Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado 7, Arizona 1

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Colorado 7, Arizona 1

(3)Dallas 4, (6)Calgary 2

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2

Thursday, Aug. 13: Dallas 5, Calgary 4

Friday, Aug. 14: Calgary 2, Dallas 0

Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Dallas 2, Calgary 1

Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas 7, Calgary 3

(5)Vancouver 4, (4)St. Louis 2

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2

Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3

Friday, Aug. 21: Vancouver 6, St. Louis 2

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
At Toronto
(6)N.Y. Islanders 4, (1)Philadelphia 3

Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1

Sunday, Aug. 30: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Thursday, Sept. 3: Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, 2OT

Saturday, Sept. 5: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

(2)Tampa Bay 4, (4)Boston 1

Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1

Monday, Aug. 31: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 2OT

WESTERN CONFERENCE
At Edmonton, Alberta
(1)Las Vegas 4, (5)Vancouver 3

Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2

Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Vancouver 2, Las Vegas 1

Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver 4, Las Vegas 0

Friday, Sept. 4: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0

(3)Dallas 4, (2)Colorado 3

Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3

Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4

Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd.

Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas 5, Colorado 4

Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado 6, Dallas 3

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Colorado 4, Dallas 1

Friday, Sept. 4: Dallas 5, Colorado 4, OT

CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
At Edmonton, Alberta
EASTERN CONFERENCE
(2)Tampa Bay 4, (6)N.Y. Islanders 2

Monday, Sept. 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Friday, Sept. 11: N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3

Sunday, Sept. 13: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Tuesday, Sept. 15: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, 2OT

Thursday, Sept. 17: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT

WESTERN CONFERENCE
(3)Dallas 4, (1)Las Vegas 1

Sunday, Sept. 6: Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0

Thursday, Sept. 10: Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT

Saturday, Sept. 12: Dallas 2, Las Vegas 1

Monday, Sept. 14: Dallas 3 Las Vegas 2, OT

STANLEY CUP FINALS
(Best-of-7)
At Edmonton, Alberta
(2)Tampa Bay 4, (3)Dallas 2

Saturday, Sept. 19: Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1

Monday, Sept. 21: Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 2

Friday, Sept. 25: Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT

Saturday, Sept. 26 Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, 2OT

Monday, Sept. 28: Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0

