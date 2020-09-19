NHL Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All times EDT (x-if necessary) FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7) Tuesday, Aug. 11 At Toronto Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT At Edmonton, Alberta Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12 At Toronto Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2 Thursday, Aug. 13 At Toronto Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Carolina 3, Boston 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT Dallas 5, Calgary 4 Friday, Aug. 14 At Toronto Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0 N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 3, Arizona 2 Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT Calgary 2, Dallas 0 Saturday, Aug. 15 At Toronto Boston 3, Carolina 1 Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Arizona 4, Colorado 2 Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1 Sunday, Aug. 16 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1 St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT Monday, Aug. 17 At Toronto Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1 Boston 4, Carolina 3 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 7, Arizona 1 St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18 At Toronto Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0 Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 2, Calgary 1 Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, Las Vegas wins series 4-1 Wednesday, Aug. 19 At Toronto Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1 Boston 2, Carolina 1, Boston wins series 4-1 Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3, Philadelphia leads series 3-2 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 7, Arizona 1, Colorado wins series 4-1 Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3, Vancouver leads series 3-2 Thursday, Aug. 20 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0, N.Y. Islanders wins series 4-1 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 7, Calgary 3, Dallas wins series 4-2 Friday, Aug. 21 At Toronto Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2, Philadelphia wins series 4-2 At Edmonton, Alberta Vancouver 6, St. Louis 2, Vancouver wins series 4-2 CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7) Saturday, Aug. 22 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 5,Colorado 3 Sunday, Aug. 23 At Toronto Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0 Monday, Aug. 24 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 5, Colorado 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 At Toronto Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT At Edmonton, Alberta Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2 Wednesday, Aug. 26 At Toronto Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 6, Dallas 4 Thursday, Aug. 27 At Toronto Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd. At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd. Friday, Aug. 28 At Toronto Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd. At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29 At Toronto Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1 N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1 At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0 Sunday, Aug. 30 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 3 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 5, Colorado 4 Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3 Monday, Aug. 31 At Toronto Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 2OT At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 6, Dallas 3 Tuesday, Sept. 1 At Toronto Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT At Edmonton, Alberta Vancouver 2, Las Vegas 1, Wednesday, Sept. 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 4, Dallas 1 Thursday, Sept. 3 At Toronto Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, 2OT At Edmonton, Alberta Vancouver 4, Las Vegas 0 Friday, Sept. 4 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 5, Colorado 4, OT Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0 Saturday, Sept. 5 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 CONFERENCE FINALS At Edmonton, Alberta Sunday, Sept. 6 Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0 Monday, Sept. 7 Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Tuesday, Sept. 8 Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0 Wednesday, Sept. 9 Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, Thursday, Sept. 10 Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT Friday, Sept. 11 N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3 Saturday, Sept. 12 Dallas 2, Las Vegas 1 Sunday, Sept. 13 Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 Monday, Sept. 14 Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT Tuesday, Sept. 15 N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, 2OT Thursday, Sept. 17 Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT STANLEY CUP FINALS (Best-of-7) At Edmonton, Alberta Saturday, Sept. 19 Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1, Dallas leads series 1-0 Monday, Sept. 21 Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 x-Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 x-Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 x-Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.