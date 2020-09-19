NHL Playoff Glance

|All times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|Tuesday, Aug. 11
|At Toronto
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Calgary 3, Dallas 2
Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1
|Wednesday, Aug. 12
|At Toronto
Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2
Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 3, Arizona 0
Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2
|Thursday, Aug. 13
|At Toronto
Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1
Carolina 3, Boston 2
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT
Dallas 5, Calgary 4
|Friday, Aug. 14
|At Toronto
Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Calgary 2, Dallas 0
|Saturday, Aug. 15
|At Toronto
Boston 3, Carolina 1
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Arizona 4, Colorado 2
Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1
|Sunday, Aug. 16
|At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT
Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT
Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1
St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT
|Monday, Aug. 17
|At Toronto
Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1
Boston 4, Carolina 3
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 7, Arizona 1
St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1
|Tuesday, Aug. 18
|At Toronto
Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0
Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 2, Calgary 1
Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, Las Vegas wins series 4-1
|Wednesday, Aug. 19
|At Toronto
Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1
Boston 2, Carolina 1, Boston wins series 4-1
Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3, Philadelphia leads series 3-2
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 7, Arizona 1, Colorado wins series 4-1
Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3, Vancouver leads series 3-2
|Thursday, Aug. 20
|At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0, N.Y. Islanders wins series 4-1
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 7, Calgary 3, Dallas wins series 4-2
|Friday, Aug. 21
|At Toronto
Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2, Philadelphia wins series 4-2
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Vancouver 6, St. Louis 2, Vancouver wins series 4-2
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|Saturday, Aug. 22
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 5,Colorado 3
|Sunday, Aug. 23
|At Toronto
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0
|Monday, Aug. 24
|At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 5, Colorado 2
|Tuesday, Aug. 25
|At Toronto
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2
|Wednesday, Aug. 26
|At Toronto
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 6, Dallas 4
|Thursday, Aug. 27
|At Toronto
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd.
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd.
|Friday, Aug. 28
|At Toronto
Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd.
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd.
|Saturday, Aug. 29
|At Toronto
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0
|Sunday, Aug. 30
|At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 3
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 5, Colorado 4
Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3
|Monday, Aug. 31
|At Toronto
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 2OT
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 6, Dallas 3
|Tuesday, Sept. 1
|At Toronto
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Vancouver 2, Las Vegas 1,
|Wednesday, Sept. 2
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 4, Dallas 1
|Thursday, Sept. 3
|At Toronto
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, 2OT
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Vancouver 4, Las Vegas 0
|Friday, Sept. 4
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 5, Colorado 4, OT
Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0
|Saturday, Sept. 5
|At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|At Edmonton, Alberta
|Sunday, Sept. 6
Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0
|Monday, Sept. 7
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2
|Tuesday, Sept. 8
Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0
|Wednesday, Sept. 9
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1,
|Thursday, Sept. 10
Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT
|Friday, Sept. 11
N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3
|Saturday, Sept. 12
Dallas 2, Las Vegas 1
|Sunday, Sept. 13
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
|Monday, Sept. 14
Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT
|Tuesday, Sept. 15
N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, 2OT
|Thursday, Sept. 17
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT
|STANLEY CUP FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|At Edmonton, Alberta
|Saturday, Sept. 19
Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1, Dallas leads series 1-0
|Monday, Sept. 21
Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, Sept. 23
Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.
|Friday, Sept. 25
Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 26
x-Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
|Monday, Sept. 28
x-Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30
x-Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
