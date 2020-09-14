CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci on WTOP | DC reveals more insight to contact tracing | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » NHL Playoff Glance

NHL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

September 14, 2020, 10:59 PM

All times EDT
(x-if necessary)
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Tuesday, Aug. 11
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT

At Edmonton, Alberta

Calgary 3, Dallas 2

Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1

Wednesday, Aug. 12
At Toronto

Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 3, Arizona 0

Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2

Thursday, Aug. 13
At Toronto

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Carolina 3, Boston 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT

Dallas 5, Calgary 4

Friday, Aug. 14
At Toronto

Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Calgary 2, Dallas 0

Saturday, Aug. 15
At Toronto

Boston 3, Carolina 1

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Arizona 4, Colorado 2

Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1

Sunday, Aug. 16
At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT

Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT

Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Monday, Aug. 17
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1

Boston 4, Carolina 3

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 7, Arizona 1

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18
At Toronto

Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0

Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 2, Calgary 1

Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, Las Vegas wins series 4-1

Wednesday, Aug. 19
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Boston 2, Carolina 1, Boston wins series 4-1

Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3, Philadelphia leads series 3-2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 7, Arizona 1, Colorado wins series 4-1

Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3, Vancouver leads series 3-2

Thursday, Aug. 20
At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0, N.Y. Islanders wins series 4-1

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 7, Calgary 3, Dallas wins series 4-2

Friday, Aug. 21
At Toronto

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2, Philadelphia wins series 4-2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Vancouver 6, St. Louis 2, Vancouver wins series 4-2

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
Saturday, Aug. 22
At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 5,Colorado 3

Sunday, Aug. 23
At Toronto

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0

Monday, Aug. 24
At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 5, Colorado 2

Tuesday, Aug. 25
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT

At Edmonton, Alberta

Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2

Wednesday, Aug. 26
At Toronto

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 6, Dallas 4

Thursday, Aug. 27
At Toronto

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd.

At Edmonton, Alberta

Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd.

Friday, Aug. 28
At Toronto

Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd.

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1

At Edmonton, Alberta

Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday, Aug. 30
At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 3

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 5, Colorado 4

Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3

Monday, Aug. 31
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 2OT, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 6, Dallas 3

Tuesday, Sept. 1
At Toronto

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

At Edmonton, Alberta

Vancouver 2, Las Vegas 1,

Wednesday, Sept. 2
At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 4, Dallas 1

Thursday, Sept. 3
At Toronto

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, 2OT

At Edmonton, Alberta

Vancouver 4, Las Vegas 0

Friday, Sept. 4
At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 5, Colorado 4, OT

Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0

Saturday, Sept. 5
At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

CONFERENCE FINALS
At Edmonton, Alberta
Sunday, Sept. 6

Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0

Monday, Sept. 7

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1,

Thursday, Sept. 10

Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT

Friday, Sept. 11

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3

Saturday, Sept. 12

Dallas 2, Las Vegas 1

Sunday, Sept. 13

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1

Monday, Sept. 14

Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT, Dallas wins the series 4-1

Tuesday, Sept. 15

N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

x-Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

