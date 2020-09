NHL Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All times EDT (x-if necessary) FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7) Tuesday, Aug. 11 At Toronto Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT At Edmonton, Alberta Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12 At Toronto Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2 Thursday, Aug. 13 At Toronto Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Carolina 3, Boston 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT Dallas 5, Calgary 4 Friday, Aug. 14 At Toronto Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0 N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 3, Arizona 2 Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT Calgary 2, Dallas 0 Saturday, Aug. 15 At Toronto Boston 3, Carolina 1 Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Arizona 4, Colorado 2 Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1 Sunday, Aug. 16 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1 St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT Monday, Aug. 17 At Toronto Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1 Boston 4, Carolina 3 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 7, Arizona 1 St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18 At Toronto Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0 Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 2, Calgary 1 Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, Las Vegas wins series 4-1 Wednesday, Aug. 19 At Toronto Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1 Boston 2, Carolina 1, Boston wins series 4-1 Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3, Philadelphia leads series 3-2 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 7, Arizona 1, Colorado wins series 4-1 Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3, Vancouver leads series 3-2 Thursday, Aug. 20 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0, N.Y. Islanders wins series 4-1 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 7, Calgary 3, Dallas wins series 4-2 Friday, Aug. 21 At Toronto Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2, Philadelphia wins series 4-2 At Edmonton, Alberta Vancouver 6, St. Louis 2, Vancouver wins series 4-2 CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7) Saturday, Aug. 22 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 5,Colorado 3 Sunday, Aug. 23 At Toronto Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0 Monday, Aug. 24 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 5, Colorado 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 At Toronto Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT At Edmonton, Alberta Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2 Wednesday, Aug. 26 At Toronto Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 6, Dallas 4 Thursday, Aug. 27 At Toronto Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd. At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd. Friday, Aug. 28 At Toronto Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd. At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29 At Toronto Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1 N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1 At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0 Sunday, Aug. 30 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 3 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 5, Colorado 4 Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3 Monday, Aug. 31 At Toronto Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 2OT, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 6, Dallas 3, Dallas leads series 3-2 Tuesday, Sept. 1 At Toronto Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT, N.Y. Islanders leads series 3-2 At Edmonton, Alberta Vancouver 2, Las Vegas 1, Las Vegas leads series 3-2 Wednesday, Sept. 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD Friday, Sept. 4 At Edmonton, Alberta x-Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD Saturday, Sept. 5 At Toronto x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD