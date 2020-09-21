NHL Awards Winners

Winners of the 2019-20 NHL awards.
Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton
Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg
James Norris Memorial Trophy, defenseman — Roman Josi, Nashville
Calder Memorial Trophy, rookie — Cale Makar, Colorado
Frank J. Selke Trophy, defensive forward — Sean Couturier, Philadelphia
Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, most gentlemanly — Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado
Jack Adams Award, coach — Bruce Cassidy, Boston
King Clancy Trophy, humanitarian contribution to hockey — Announced at the ceremony — Matt Dumba, Minnesota
Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, great leadership qualities both on and off the ice — Mark Giordano, Calgary
Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture of society — Dampy Barr
NHL General Manager of the Year Award — Lou Lamoriello, N.Y. Islanders
Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey — Bobby Ryan, Ottawa
|Awards Based on Regular-Season Statistics
Art Ross Trophy, points scoring leader — Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton
Maurice Richard Trophy, goal-scoring leader — Alex Ovechkin, Washington
William M. Jennings Trophy, goalies with fewest goals against, minimum 25 games — Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak, Boston
|Award Voted on by NHL Players’ Association
Ted Lindsay Award, outstanding player — Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton
(Formerly called the Lester B. Pearson Award)
