NBC Sports Group promotes Bevacqua to chairman

The Associated Press

September 24, 2020, 4:31 PM

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Pete Bevacqua has been promoted to chairman of the NBC Sports Group. He succeeds Mark Lazarus, who was named chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in May.

Lazarus had been NBC Sports’ chairman since 2011 when he took over from Dick Ebersol.

Bevacqua came to NBC Sports in 2018 after a six-year tenure as CEO of the PGA of America. During Bevacqua’s two years at NBC, he has helped negotiate an extension of the division’s PGA Tour rights, adding another NFL playoff game, and re-acquiring the rights for all United States Golf Association championships.

