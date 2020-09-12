NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Results

The Associated Press

Saturday At Richmond Raceway Richmond, Va. Lap length: 0.75 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400…

Saturday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400 laps, 57 points.

2. (14) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 47.

3. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 49.

4. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 51.

5. (12) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 41.

6. (6) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400, 36.

7. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 37.

8. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 400, 32.

9. (4) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400, 33.

10. (11) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 400, 28.

11. (22) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 400, 26.

12. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 399, 35.

13. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 399, 28.

14. (13) Cole Custer, Ford, 399, 23.

15. (26) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 399, 22.

16. (19) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 399, 23.

17. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 399, 20.

18. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 398, 21.

19. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 398, 18.

20. (24) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 398, 17.

21. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 398, 16.

22. (17) Erik Jones, Toyota, 398, 15.

23. (21) Ryan Newman, Ford, 397, 14.

24. (25) Chris Buescher, Ford, 397, 13.

25. (20) Michael McDowell, Ford, 397, 12.

26. (30) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 397, 11.

27. (34) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 396, 10.

28. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 396, 9.

29. (28) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 396, 8.

30. (31) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 396, 7.

31. (18) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 395, 6.

32. (33) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 390, 5.

33. (29) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 390, 4.

34. (32) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 388, 0.

35. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 387, 0.

36. (35) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 387, 1.

37. (38) James Davison, Ford, 385, 1.

38. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, garage, 100, 0.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

