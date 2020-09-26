CORONAVIRUS NEWS: When will DC's economy start recovering? | American, United to furlough 32,000 workers | Montgomery Co. update | Latest virus test results in DC region
Napoli vs Genoa delayed after Perin positive for virus

The Associated Press

September 26, 2020, 12:03 PM

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa’s Serie A match at Napoli has been delayed for a few hours after goalkeeper Mattia Perin tested positive for the coronavirus.

The match on Sunday was scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) but will start three hours later.

Genoa announced Perin’s test result on Saturday. The players and staff underwent further tests and the results will be known later.

That means the team will fly to Naples on Sunday morning instead of Saturday night as originally planned.

