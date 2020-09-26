CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings | Va. Gov. Northam tests positive for infection | Latest virus test results in DC region
Morbidelli takes 1st MotoGP pole at Catalonia

The Associated Press

September 26, 2020, 10:52 AM

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Franco Morbidelli topped qualifying at the Catalonia Grand Prix to claim his first MotoGP pole position on Saturday.

The Italian steered his Yahama through the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit for a flying lap of 1 minute, 38.798 seconds.

Teammate Fabio Quartararo will start from second, followed by Valentino Rossi, Jack Miller and Maverick Viñales.

Points leader Andrea Dovizioso struggled and will start Sunday from 17th.

With defending champion Marc Márquez injured, this year’s title race is wide open. After seven races, Dovizioso leads Quartararo and Viñales by one point.

