CORONAVIRUS NEWS: JMU to resume in-person classes | DC urges residents to cooperate with contact tracing | Smithsonian to reopen 2 more museums
Home » Sports » Monfils out, Bautista through…

Monfils out, Bautista through in 1st round in Hamburg

The Associated Press

September 22, 2020, 1:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Third-seeded Gael Monfils was eliminated in the first round of the Hamburg European Open on Tuesday, losing 6-4, 6-3 to 103rd-ranked Yannick Hanfmann.

Hanfmann needed just 1 hour, 13 minutes to wrap up the win and the German will next face Cristian Garin, who swept past Kei Nishikori 6-0, 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista-Agut won 6-4, 6-3 against Nikoloz Basilashvili to set up a second-round meeting with Dominik Koepfer.

Fabio Fognini built up momentum after a slow start to oust Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 6-1, 7-5. The sixth-seeded Italian will play either Casper Ruud or Benoit Paire in the second round.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up