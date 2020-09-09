CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region contact tracing challenges | Will outdoor dining continue through fall, winter? | Latest coronavirus test results
Molino scores 2 goals, Minnesota United beats FC Dallas 3-2

The Associated Press

September 9, 2020, 10:05 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored twice, Mason Toye added his first goal of the season and Minnesota United beat FC Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Immediately following a Dallas turnover, Robin Lod’s through ball led Toye into the area for a left-footed finish that rolled between the legs of goalkeeper Kyle Zobeck to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

Molina, in the middle of the area, first-timed a one-touch pass by Romain Métanire to make it 2-0 in the 28th.

Minnesota (5-3-2) has won back-to-back games after a three-game losing streak.

Ricardo Pepi made a sliding finish of a low one-touch cross by Bryan Reynolds to trim Dallas’s deficit to 2-1 in the 42nd minute, Molino converted from the spot in 70th for his second multi-goal game of the season and Santiago Mosquera redirected Matheus Simonete Bressanelli’s header off a corner kick by Andrés Ricaurte to cap the scoring in the 77th minute.

Dallas (2-2-4) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

