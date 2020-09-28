MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, September 27
|Goals
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|11
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|9
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|8
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|7
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|7
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|7
|Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC
|7
7 players tied with 6
|Assists
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|9
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|7
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|7
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|6
|Jan Gregus, MIN
|6
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|6
|Pedro Santos, CLB
|6
|Saphir Taider, MTL
|6
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|5
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|5
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|5
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|5
|Diego Valeri, POR
|5
___
|Shots
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|53
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|50
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|41
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|40
|Robert Beric, CHI
|39
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|39
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|38
|Nani, ORL
|36
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|36
|Adam Buksa, NE
|34
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|34
|Johnny Russell, KC
|34
___
|Shots on Goal
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|27
|Robert Beric, CHI
|19
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|19
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|18
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|17
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|15
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|15
8 players tied with 14
___
|Cautions
|Frankie Amaya, CIN
|6
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|6
|Andres Reyes, MCF
|6
|James Sands, NYC
|6
|Thiago Santos, DAL
|6
11 players tied with 5
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Andres Reyes, MCF
|6
|1
|7
|Frankie Amaya, CIN
|6
|0
|6
|Julian Araujo, LA
|5
|1
|6
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|6
|0
|6
|Gadi Kinda, KC
|5
|1
|6
|James Sands, NYC
|6
|0
|6
|Thiago Santos, DAL
|6
|0
|6
18 players tied with 5
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.64
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|0.67
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|0.71
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.79
|Matt Turner, NE
|0.85
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.92
|Ryan Meara, NYR
|1.05
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|1.07
|Joe Willis, NSH
|1.08
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|1.17
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|1.17
___
|Shutouts
|Eloy Room, CLB
|7
|Andre Blake, PHI
|6
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|6
|Matt Turner, NE
|5
|Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN
|5
|Joe Willis, NSH
|5
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|4
|Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI
|4
|Quentin Westberg, TOR
|4
10 players tied with 3
___
|Saves
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|55
|Clement Diop, MTL
|51
|Marko Maric, HOU
|45
|Andre Blake, PHI
|44
|David Bingham, LA
|42
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|42
|Matt Turner, NE
|42
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|42
|Steve Clark, POR
|37
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|37
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.