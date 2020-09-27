MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, September 26
|Goals
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|11
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|9
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|8
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|7
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|7
|Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC
|7
|Ayo Akinola, TOR
|6
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|6
|Kevin Molino, MIN
|6
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|6
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|6
|Romell Quioto, MTL
|6
|Johnny Russell, KC
|6
|Diego Valeri, POR
|6
|Assists
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|8
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|7
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|7
|Jan Gregus, MIN
|6
|Pedro Santos, CLB
|6
|Saphir Taider, MTL
|6
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|5
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|5
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|5
|Diego Valeri, POR
|5
|Shots
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|48
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|48
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|39
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|39
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|38
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|36
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|36
|Robert Beric, CHI
|35
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|34
|Johnny Russell, KC
|34
|Shots on Goal
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|26
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|18
|Robert Beric, CHI
|17
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|17
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|16
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|15
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|15
|Ayo Akinola, TOR
|14
|Heber, NYC
|14
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|14
|Cautions
|Frankie Amaya, CIN
|6
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|6
|James Sands, NYC
|6
9 players tied with 5
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Frankie Amaya, CIN
|6
|0
|6
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|6
|0
|6
|Gadi Kinda, KC
|5
|1
|6
|Andres Reyes, MCF
|5
|1
|6
|James Sands, NYC
|6
|0
|6
12 players tied with 5
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.40
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|0.71
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|0.77
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.85
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.92
|Matt Turner, NE
|0.92
|Ryan Meara, NYR
|1.05
|Joe Willis, NSH
|1.08
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|1.15
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|1.17
|Shutouts
|Eloy Room, CLB
|7
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|6
|Andre Blake, PHI
|5
|Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN
|5
|Joe Willis, NSH
|5
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|4
|Matt Turner, NE
|4
|Quentin Westberg, TOR
|4
7 players tied with 3
|Saves
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|55
|Clement Diop, MTL
|50
|Marko Maric, HOU
|45
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|42
|Andre Blake, PHI
|41
|Matt Turner, NE
|39
|David Bingham, LA
|38
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|38
|Thomas Hasal, VAN
|35
|Joe Willis, NSH
|35
