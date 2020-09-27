CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tiny airborne particles may pose big problem | Colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Sports » MLS Leaders

MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

September 27, 2020, 11:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Through Saturday, September 26

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 11
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 9
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 8
Chris Mueller, ORL 7
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 7
Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC 7
Ayo Akinola, TOR 6
Damir Kreilach, RSL 6
Kevin Molino, MIN 6
Jordan Morris, SEA 6
Cristian Pavon, LA 6
Romell Quioto, MTL 6
Johnny Russell, KC 6
Diego Valeri, POR 6
Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 8
Darwin Quintero, HOU 7
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 7
Jan Gregus, MIN 6
Pedro Santos, CLB 6
Saphir Taider, MTL 6
Sebastian Blanco, POR 5
Jordan Morris, SEA 5
Chris Mueller, ORL 5
Diego Valeri, POR 5

___

Shots
Gustavo Bou, NE 48
Diego Rossi, LFC 48
Cristian Pavon, LA 39
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 39
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 38
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 36
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 36
Robert Beric, CHI 35
Darwin Quintero, HOU 34
Johnny Russell, KC 34

___

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 26
Gustavo Bou, NE 18
Robert Beric, CHI 17
Cristian Pavon, LA 17
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 16
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 15
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 15
Ayo Akinola, TOR 14
Heber, NYC 14
Darwin Quintero, HOU 14

___

Cautions
Frankie Amaya, CIN 6
Franco Escobar, ATL 6
James Sands, NYC 6

9 players tied with 5

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Frankie Amaya, CIN 6 0 6
Franco Escobar, ATL 6 0 6
Gadi Kinda, KC 5 1 6
Andres Reyes, MCF 5 1 6
James Sands, NYC 6 0 6

12 players tied with 5

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.40
Sean Johnson, NYC 0.71
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.77
Andre Blake, PHI 0.85
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.92
Matt Turner, NE 0.92
Ryan Meara, NYR 1.05
Joe Willis, NSH 1.08
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.15
Zac MacMath, RSL 1.17

___

Shutouts
Eloy Room, CLB 7
Sean Johnson, NYC 6
Andre Blake, PHI 5
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 5
Joe Willis, NSH 5
Stefan Frei, SEA 4
Matt Turner, NE 4
Quentin Westberg, TOR 4

7 players tied with 3

___

Saves
Sean Johnson, NYC 55
Clement Diop, MTL 50
Marko Maric, HOU 45
Daniel Vega, SJ 42
Andre Blake, PHI 41
Matt Turner, NE 39
David Bingham, LA 38
Stefan Frei, SEA 38
Thomas Hasal, VAN 35
Joe Willis, NSH 35

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up