MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, September 26

Goals Diego Rossi, LFC 11 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 9 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 8 Chris Mueller, ORL 7 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 7 Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC 7 Ayo Akinola, TOR 6 Damir Kreilach, RSL 6 Kevin Molino, MIN 6 Jordan Morris, SEA 6 Cristian Pavon, LA 6 Romell Quioto, MTL 6 Johnny Russell, KC 6 Diego Valeri, POR 6 Assists Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 8 Darwin Quintero, HOU 7 Brian Rodriguez, LFC 7 Jan Gregus, MIN 6 Pedro Santos, CLB 6 Saphir Taider, MTL 6 Sebastian Blanco, POR 5 Jordan Morris, SEA 5 Chris Mueller, ORL 5 Diego Valeri, POR 5

Shots Gustavo Bou, NE 48 Diego Rossi, LFC 48 Cristian Pavon, LA 39 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 39 Brian Rodriguez, LFC 38 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 36 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 36 Robert Beric, CHI 35 Darwin Quintero, HOU 34 Johnny Russell, KC 34

Shots on Goal Diego Rossi, LFC 26 Gustavo Bou, NE 18 Robert Beric, CHI 17 Cristian Pavon, LA 17 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 16 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 15 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 15 Ayo Akinola, TOR 14 Heber, NYC 14 Darwin Quintero, HOU 14

Cautions Frankie Amaya, CIN 6 Franco Escobar, ATL 6 James Sands, NYC 6

9 players tied with 5

Cards Y R TOTAL Frankie Amaya, CIN 6 0 6 Franco Escobar, ATL 6 0 6 Gadi Kinda, KC 5 1 6 Andres Reyes, MCF 5 1 6 James Sands, NYC 6 0 6

12 players tied with 5

Goals-Allowed Avg. Eloy Room, CLB 0.40 Sean Johnson, NYC 0.71 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.77 Andre Blake, PHI 0.85 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.92 Matt Turner, NE 0.92 Ryan Meara, NYR 1.05 Joe Willis, NSH 1.08 Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.15 Zac MacMath, RSL 1.17

Shutouts Eloy Room, CLB 7 Sean Johnson, NYC 6 Andre Blake, PHI 5 Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 5 Joe Willis, NSH 5 Stefan Frei, SEA 4 Matt Turner, NE 4 Quentin Westberg, TOR 4

7 players tied with 3

Saves Sean Johnson, NYC 55 Clement Diop, MTL 50 Marko Maric, HOU 45 Daniel Vega, SJ 42 Andre Blake, PHI 41 Matt Turner, NE 39 David Bingham, LA 38 Stefan Frei, SEA 38 Thomas Hasal, VAN 35 Joe Willis, NSH 35

