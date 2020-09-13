MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, September 12 Goals Diego Rossi, LFC 9 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 8 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 7 Jordan Morris, SEA…

Through Saturday, September 12

Goals Diego Rossi, LFC 9 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 8 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 7 Jordan Morris, SEA 6 Chris Mueller, ORL 6 Cristian Pavon, LA 6 Ayo Akinola, TOR 5 Damir Kreilach, RSL 5 Kevin Molino, MIN 5 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 5 Assists Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 8 Darwin Quintero, HOU 6 Sebastian Blanco, POR 5 Jan Gregus, MIN 5 Jordan Morris, SEA 5 Pedro Santos, CLB 5

7 players tied with 4

___

Shots Gustavo Bou, NE 42 Diego Rossi, LFC 39 Brian Rodriguez, LFC 32 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 32 Cristian Pavon, LA 31 Adam Buksa, NE 29 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 29 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 29 Ezequiel Barco, ATL 26 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 26

___

Shots on Goal Diego Rossi, LFC 23 Gustavo Bou, NE 16 Cristian Pavon, LA 16 Robert Beric, CHI 13 Jozy Altidore, TOR 12 Damir Kreilach, RSL 12 Chris Mueller, ORL 12 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 12 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 12 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 12 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 12

___

Cautions Frankie Amaya, CIN 5 Diego Chara, POR 5 Mathieu Deplagne, CIN 5 Franco Escobar, ATL 5 Fabian Herbers, CHI 5 Jose Martinez, PHI 5 James Sands, NYC 5

11 players tied with 4

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Frankie Amaya, CIN 5 0 5 Diego Chara, POR 5 0 5 Mathieu Deplagne, CIN 5 0 5 Franco Escobar, ATL 5 0 5 Fabian Herbers, CHI 5 0 5 Gadi Kinda, KC 4 1 5 Jose Martinez, PHI 5 0 5 Andres Reyes, MCF 4 1 5 James Sands, NYC 5 0 5

14 players tied with 4

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Eloy Room, CLB 0.38 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.45 Sean Johnson, NYC 0.82 Andre Blake, PHI 0.91 Stefan Frei, SEA 1.00 Matt Turner, NE 1.00 Ryan Meara, NYR 1.05 Joe Willis, NSH 1.10 Zac MacMath, RSL 1.17 Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.18

___

Shutouts Eloy Room, CLB 6 Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 5 Andre Blake, PHI 4 Sean Johnson, NYC 4 Quentin Westberg, TOR 4 Joe Willis, NSH 4 Clement Diop, MTL 3 Stefan Frei, SEA 3 Zac MacMath, RSL 3 Matt Turner, NE 3

___

Saves Sean Johnson, NYC 42 Andre Blake, PHI 38 Stefan Frei, SEA 35 Marko Maric, HOU 34 Clement Diop, MTL 33 Daniel Vega, SJ 33 Matt Turner, NE 32 David Bingham, LA 30 Pedro Gallese, ORL 30 Luis Robles, MCF 27 Joe Willis, NSH 27

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.