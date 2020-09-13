CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. removed from NY high-risk list | Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » MLS Leaders

MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

September 13, 2020, 10:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Through Saturday, September 12

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 9
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 8
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 7
Jordan Morris, SEA 6
Chris Mueller, ORL 6
Cristian Pavon, LA 6
Ayo Akinola, TOR 5
Damir Kreilach, RSL 5
Kevin Molino, MIN 5
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 5
Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 8
Darwin Quintero, HOU 6
Sebastian Blanco, POR 5
Jan Gregus, MIN 5
Jordan Morris, SEA 5
Pedro Santos, CLB 5

7 players tied with 4

___

Shots
Gustavo Bou, NE 42
Diego Rossi, LFC 39
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 32
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 32
Cristian Pavon, LA 31
Adam Buksa, NE 29
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 29
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 29
Ezequiel Barco, ATL 26
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 26

___

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 23
Gustavo Bou, NE 16
Cristian Pavon, LA 16
Robert Beric, CHI 13
Jozy Altidore, TOR 12
Damir Kreilach, RSL 12
Chris Mueller, ORL 12
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 12
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 12
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 12
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 12

___

Cautions
Frankie Amaya, CIN 5
Diego Chara, POR 5
Mathieu Deplagne, CIN 5
Franco Escobar, ATL 5
Fabian Herbers, CHI 5
Jose Martinez, PHI 5
James Sands, NYC 5

11 players tied with 4

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Frankie Amaya, CIN 5 0 5
Diego Chara, POR 5 0 5
Mathieu Deplagne, CIN 5 0 5
Franco Escobar, ATL 5 0 5
Fabian Herbers, CHI 5 0 5
Gadi Kinda, KC 4 1 5
Jose Martinez, PHI 5 0 5
Andres Reyes, MCF 4 1 5
James Sands, NYC 5 0 5

14 players tied with 4

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.38
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.45
Sean Johnson, NYC 0.82
Andre Blake, PHI 0.91
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.00
Matt Turner, NE 1.00
Ryan Meara, NYR 1.05
Joe Willis, NSH 1.10
Zac MacMath, RSL 1.17
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.18

___

Shutouts
Eloy Room, CLB 6
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 5
Andre Blake, PHI 4
Sean Johnson, NYC 4
Quentin Westberg, TOR 4
Joe Willis, NSH 4
Clement Diop, MTL 3
Stefan Frei, SEA 3
Zac MacMath, RSL 3
Matt Turner, NE 3

___

Saves
Sean Johnson, NYC 42
Andre Blake, PHI 38
Stefan Frei, SEA 35
Marko Maric, HOU 34
Clement Diop, MTL 33
Daniel Vega, SJ 33
Matt Turner, NE 32
David Bingham, LA 30
Pedro Gallese, ORL 30
Luis Robles, MCF 27
Joe Willis, NSH 27

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up