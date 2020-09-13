MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, September 12
|Goals
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|9
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|8
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|7
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|6
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|6
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|6
|Ayo Akinola, TOR
|5
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|5
|Kevin Molino, MIN
|5
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|5
|Assists
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|8
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|6
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|5
|Jan Gregus, MIN
|5
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|5
|Pedro Santos, CLB
|5
7 players tied with 4
___
|Shots
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|42
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|39
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|32
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|32
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|31
|Adam Buksa, NE
|29
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|29
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|29
|Ezequiel Barco, ATL
|26
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|26
___
|Shots on Goal
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|23
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|16
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|16
|Robert Beric, CHI
|13
|Jozy Altidore, TOR
|12
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|12
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|12
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|12
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|12
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|12
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|12
___
|Cautions
|Frankie Amaya, CIN
|5
|Diego Chara, POR
|5
|Mathieu Deplagne, CIN
|5
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|5
|Fabian Herbers, CHI
|5
|Jose Martinez, PHI
|5
|James Sands, NYC
|5
11 players tied with 4
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Frankie Amaya, CIN
|5
|0
|5
|Diego Chara, POR
|5
|0
|5
|Mathieu Deplagne, CIN
|5
|0
|5
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|5
|0
|5
|Fabian Herbers, CHI
|5
|0
|5
|Gadi Kinda, KC
|4
|1
|5
|Jose Martinez, PHI
|5
|0
|5
|Andres Reyes, MCF
|4
|1
|5
|James Sands, NYC
|5
|0
|5
14 players tied with 4
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.38
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|0.45
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|0.82
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.91
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1.00
|Matt Turner, NE
|1.00
|Ryan Meara, NYR
|1.05
|Joe Willis, NSH
|1.10
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|1.17
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|1.18
___
|Shutouts
|Eloy Room, CLB
|6
|Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN
|5
|Andre Blake, PHI
|4
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|4
|Quentin Westberg, TOR
|4
|Joe Willis, NSH
|4
|Clement Diop, MTL
|3
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|3
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|3
|Matt Turner, NE
|3
___
|Saves
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|42
|Andre Blake, PHI
|38
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|35
|Marko Maric, HOU
|34
|Clement Diop, MTL
|33
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|33
|Matt Turner, NE
|32
|David Bingham, LA
|30
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|30
|Luis Robles, MCF
|27
|Joe Willis, NSH
|27
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.