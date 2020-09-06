CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health experts see large Labor Day gatherings despite warnings | Bowser: No return to normal until kids are back in school | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Minnesota United snaps 4-game…

Minnesota United snaps 4-game skid, beats Real Salt Lake 4-0

The Associated Press

September 6, 2020, 10:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored two goals and Minnesota United snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Sunday night.

Lod scored in the 62nd and 90th minutes. He and has five goals in nine games for the Loons (4-3-2).

Real Salt Lake (2-2-5) is winless in three matches.

Chase Gasper opened the scoring in the 53rd minute and Jacori Hayes scored in the 75th. Kevin Molino assisted on both goals.

Damir Kreilach, who has three goals and one assist for Real Salt Lake, had just one shot on goal but goalie Dayne St. Clair stopped it in the 88th minute. St. Clair finished with three saves in his MLS debut.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up