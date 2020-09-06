Minnesota United snaps 4-game skid, beats Real Salt Lake 4-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored two goals and Minnesota United snapped a four-game losing streak with a…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored two goals and Minnesota United snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Sunday night.

Lod scored in the 62nd and 90th minutes. He and has five goals in nine games for the Loons (4-3-2).

Real Salt Lake (2-2-5) is winless in three matches.

Chase Gasper opened the scoring in the 53rd minute and Jacori Hayes scored in the 75th. Kevin Molino assisted on both goals.

Damir Kreilach, who has three goals and one assist for Real Salt Lake, had just one shot on goal but goalie Dayne St. Clair stopped it in the 88th minute. St. Clair finished with three saves in his MLS debut.

