CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Health expert: Concerns still for possible Labor Day uptick | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Mauricio Pereyra lifts Orlando…

Mauricio Pereyra lifts Orlando City over Inter Miami 2-1

The Associated Press

September 12, 2020, 10:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mauricio Pereyra scored in the 69th minute to lift Orlando City past Inter Miami, 2-1 on Saturday night.

Pereyra has five goals for the Lions (5-2-4).

An own goal from Andres Reyes accounted for Orlando City’s score in the 34th minute. Reyes tried to clear but ended up deflecting into his net. Brek Shea scored for Inter Miami (2-7-2) on a header, getting the ball past the outstretched arm of diving Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese in the 65th.

Inter Miami’s penalty-kick goal and Orlando City’s Rodrigo Schlegel red card were both reversed in the 76th minute after an offside call. Orlando City’s Nani had a free kick hit the crossbar in the 11th minute.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up