Maupay’s quick double helps Brighton to 3-0 win at Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Neal Maupay scored twice in the opening seven minutes to set Brighton on its way to a 3-0 victory at Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

Aaron Connolly wrapped up the victory in the 83rd before Brighton had Yves Bissouma sent off for catching Jamal Lewis in the face with his studs in the 89th.

Maupay took full advantage of Allan Saint-Maximin’s injudicious challenge on Tariq Lamptey inside the box to fire the visitors ahead from a fourth-minute penalty, and the lead was doubled before the Magpies could reset.

Maupay looked to be well offside when the ball was played out to Leandro Trossard on the right, but timed his run to meet the Belgian’s cross and fire home as the flag went up, only for a VAR review to compound Newcastle’s misery in the seventh minute.

Newcastle, which had lost Saint-Maximin to injury 12 minutes before the break, created nothing of note as the hosts attempted to work their way back into the game — without a single attempt on target.

Miguel Almiron replaced the ineffective Andy Carroll at the break as Newcastle manager Steve Bruce looked to change both shape and fortunes, and his side immediately looked more compact.

Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles missed the target with early attempts. Although Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow had to save Trossard’s 57th-minute strike, the Magpies were enjoying their best spell of the game and Brighton manager Graham Potter responded by sending on towering defender Dan Burn for Lamptey.

Brighton was unfortunate not to extend its lead with 18 minutes remaining when Trossard’s skidding attempt came back off the post, but Connolly made sure of the win as time ran down with a fine curling finish.

While Newcastle had opened the season with a win last weekend, Brighton was defeated.

