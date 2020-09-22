CORONAVIRUS NEWS: JMU to resume in-person classes | DC urges residents to cooperate with contact tracing | Smithsonian to reopen 2 more museums
MATCHDAY: Thiago Silva could make Chelsea debut in cup

The Associated Press

September 22, 2020, 7:01 PM

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Wednesday:

ENGLAND

Thiago Silva’s last competitive game was for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich. A month later, the defender could make his debut for Chelsea in a low-profile English League Cup match against second-division side Barnsley. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he was ready to give the experienced center back some minutes in Wednesday’s game as the Brazilian builds up to full match fitness after a short offseason. The pick of the third round games sees Arsenal play Leicester, with both teams set to make significant changes as they meet between Premier League games. Newcastle, which is enduring a 65-year trophy drought, plays at fourth-tier side Morecambe and third-division team Fleetwood hosts Everton.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

